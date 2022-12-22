Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: Reports

The Cubs took another step in strengthening their defense up the middle on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports. The second year is a player option.

The Cubs will pair Barnhart, 31, with Yan Gomes, who received rave reviews from the pitching staff last year.

Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glover, reflects the Cubs’ focus on the run-prevention side of the catcher position. He hit .221 in 94 games last year.

Gomes didn’t do much better at the plate, hitting .235. But in his last multi-year stop, Washington, his offense dipped in his first season before steadily improving.

Between Gomes, Barnhart and PJ Higgins —and potentially Miguel Amaya, depending on his health and development — the Cubs have the catching depth to feel comfortable going into the 2023 season, but they’ll have to replace Willson Contreras’ offensive production through other positions.

Even before Barnhart’s addition, the 2023 Cubs’ most obvious strength was their defense up the middle of the field.

They have a dynamic middle infield duo with shortstop Dansby Swanson, whose seven year deal the Cubs made official on Wednesday, and second baseman Nico Hoerner. Cody Bellinger’s signing put a 2019 Gold Glover in center field.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who the Cubs signed to a four-year deal this month, listed Gomes among the reasons for his decision.

Barnhart is another catcher with a positive reputation for his management of pitching staffs, a plus especially for a Cubs team that will be relying on plenty of young pitchers in the rotation and bullpen throughout the year.