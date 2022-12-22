The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: Reports

The Cubs continue to focus on their up-the-middle defense.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: Reports
Reds_Spring_Baseball.JPG

AP Photos

The Cubs took another step in strengthening their defense up the middle on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports. The second year is a player option.

The Cubs will pair Barnhart, 31, with Yan Gomes, who received rave reviews from the pitching staff last year. 

Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glover, reflects the Cubs’ focus on the run-prevention side of the catcher position. He hit .221 in 94 games last year.

Gomes didn’t do much better at the plate, hitting .235. But in his last multi-year stop, Washington, his offense dipped in his first season before steadily improving. 

Between Gomes, Barnhart and PJ Higgins —and potentially Miguel Amaya, depending on his health and development — the Cubs have the catching depth to feel comfortable going into the 2023 season, but they’ll have to replace Willson Contreras’ offensive production through other positions.

Even before Barnhart’s addition, the 2023 Cubs’ most obvious strength was their defense up the middle of the field. 

They have a dynamic middle infield duo with shortstop Dansby Swanson, whose seven year deal the Cubs made official on Wednesday, and second baseman Nico Hoerner. Cody Bellinger’s signing put a 2019 Gold Glover in center field. 

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who the Cubs signed to a four-year deal this month, listed Gomes among the reasons for his decision. 

Barnhart is another catcher with a positive reputation for his management of pitching staffs, a plus especially for a Cubs team that will be relying on plenty of young pitchers in the rotation and bullpen throughout the year. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Why pursuing a championship with the Cubs means ‘the world’ to Dansby Swanson
‘Big year’: How Cody Bellinger, Cubs are trying to recapture MVP swing
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
Inside the meeting that set the Cubs apart in their pursuit of Jameson Taillon
Illinois’ Bret Bielema on old friend Mike Leach — and one last, laugh-filled conversation
Cubs agree to 7-year deal with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson
The Latest
Gregory Santos.
White Sox
White Sox acquire righty Gregory Santos from Giants
White Sox sent minor league pitcher Kade McClure to Giants
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The man, 24, was attacked in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Ribbons of Light” at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s holiday Lightscape celebration. The Glencoe venue will be closed Friday through Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
Entertainment and Culture
Some Chicago area attractions, entertainment closed, postponed due to severe weather
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Botanic Gardens are among the many area attractions whose hours of operation are affected by the winter snow storm.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A large, vacant lot at 18th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Residents hope the space will become affordable housing.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de Pilsen experimentan la gentrificación, exigen viviendas asequibles
Un lote en las calles 18th y Peoria, desocupado desde hace más de 20 años, ha sido durante mucho tiempo el centro de atención de los defensores de la vivienda asequible. El año que viene, se buscará una nueva ronda de propuestas de desarrolladores.
By Indira Khera
 
When the Giants hesitated to close the deal with Carlos Correa, agent Scott Boras called the Mets.
MLB
When Giants hesitated to close Carlos Correa deal, agent Scott Boras called the Mets
New York had expressed interest while Boras had been negotiating with the Giants. He contacted Mets owner Steve Cohen. “Welcome to Correa-mas. This is your lucky day,” Boras recalled telling Cohen.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 