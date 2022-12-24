The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Not a finished product’: Measuring the Cubs’ improvement so far this offseason

The additions of Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger and others have undoubtedly made the Cubs better. The question is, exactly how much have those signings changed the Cubs’ 2023 outlook?

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘Not a finished product’: Measuring the Cubs’ improvement so far this offseason
1451120005.JPG

Getty

New Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon put forward a compelling piece of evidence: “I don’t think [Dansby Swanson] would’ve picked Chicago if he wasn’t convinced that we could build a winner and get back to that level.”

That’s the kind of impact Swanson already has made. Not only does his signing undoubtedly make the team better, but it sends a message about the Cubs’ vision. It’s not nearly as loud as Mets owner Steve Cohen’s commitment of over $806 million to free agents already this offseason, but the deal was still heard across the league. 

If Swanson, who won the World Series in 2021 and said the word “win” three dozen times in his introductory news conference, believes in the Cubs’ plan to climb back into contention, they must be getting close, right?

The Cubs have improved this month, signing Swanson, Taillon, center fielder Cody Bellinger and reliever Brad Boxberger. They reportedly agreed to terms with catcher Tucker Barnhart, and a source confirmed they have a deal in place to bring back left-hander Drew Smyly.

The question is, exactly how much have those signings changed the Cubs’ 2023 outlook and what other big-name additions are on the horizon?

Swanson, naturally, declined to go into detail about the team-building plans the Cubs shared with him, and the club has been known to be quite specific in those conversations. When they courted Jon Lester, he later revealed that pursuing Jason Heyward was part of their pitch.

“They definitely have a clear plan for what they want to do, the types of people, the types of players that they want to bring on board,” Swanson said. “I feel like the first step is fully building a winning culture. You’ve got to show everybody that you want to win and that you’re going to win, and then people really start to buy into that vision.” 

The Cubs’ biggest improvement has been their defense up the middle. They might have the best defensive middle-infield duo in the majors in Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner. Bellinger, a 2019 Gold Glover, extends that prowess into center field. Yan Gomes and Barnhart are defense-first catchers. 

Offensively, the Cubs still have holes and questions.

Swanson is expected to provide an offensive boost. He slashed .277/.329/.447 last year, his first All-Star season. And he’s committed to improving every year. 

“My biggest thing now is just a little bit more of the average piece,” Swanson said, “the swing and miss in [the strike] zone, which has led to, obviously, more strikeouts than I would like.” 

Swanson alone can’t change the makeup of the offense. The Cubs were lacking power last season, then they lost Willson Contreras, one of their best hitters, to free agency. 

It’s unclear how Bellinger will respond to a change of scenery and a normal, healthy offseason. The Cubs are expecting internal improvement as players such as Seiya Suzuki get more familiar with big-league pitching. But not every player is going to put together a career year at the same time. The Cubs could add another bat by looking to the corner infield positions.

Expect the team to add more pitching. As goes the adage president of baseball operation Jed Hoyer often points to, you can never have too much pitching. 

The club still needs to round out its bullpen. And while the Cubs made a long-term addition to the rotation by signing Taillon to a four-year deal, Kyle Hendricks’ health leaves uncertainty. They have many pitchers who could thrive at the back end of the rotation, in a swingman role or as depth. But they don’t have the competition at the top that the best rotations do. 

“As we talked about the vision that we’re trying to build, we’re not a finished product,” Hoyer said this week. “But we’re definitely better than when we started this offseason.”

NOTE: The Cubs claimed left-hander -Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, they designated first baseman Alfonso Rivas for assignment. 

Over four seasons, Kay made 28 appearances for Toronto with a 5.48 ERA. He landed with the Blue Jays as one of the two players the Mets traded for right-hander Marcus Stroman, now a Cub, in 2019.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Christmas isn’t complete without a visit from the Quizmaster
Cubs bring back lefty Drew Smyly on two-year deal
Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: reports
Why pursuing a championship with the Cubs means ‘the world’ to Dansby Swanson
‘Big year’: How Cody Bellinger, Cubs are trying to recapture MVP swing
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
The Latest
Henry’s Sports and Bait’s second location at 2222 Silverton Way, about where the McCormick Hilton is now; one of several significant changes in bait and tackle shops around the Chicago area in 2022. Provided photo
Sports
Bait shop changes, crossbows, pink salmon, cougars, lakefront northern pike
Bait shop changes around Chicago, record crossbow usage by Illinois bowhunters, pink salmon records, cougars in Illinois and northern pike on the Chicago lakefront are among the top stories in the outdoors around Chicago during 2022.
By Dale Bowman
 
Mark Buehrle
Sports Saturday
Christmas isn’t complete without a visit from the Quizmaster
The night won’t be silent when your guests are shouting answers to these baseball trivia questions
By Bill Chuck
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I tell relative about her boyfriend’s handsy behavior?
The young man was observed ‘goosing’ half a dozen women on the dance floor.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Pete, a 41-year-old homeless man, stands next to the donated tent near the expressway where he is living as temperatures hang in the single-digits on Thursday in Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Raise real estate transfer tax to help the homeless
City Council looked the other way instead of supporting a vote on the tax on properties sold at $1 million or more, to generate an estimated $160 million a year to address the root causes of homelessness.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A person in a suit walks past tents of people who are experiencing homelessness under a viaduct on Nov. 3 in the West Loop.
Editorials
Making our neighborhoods and city better, one step at a time
The orange tents provided for the homeless are an example of small-scale efforts that can — we hope — help lead to big change.
By CST Editorial Board
 