The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Trea Turner to the Phillies — Your move, Cubs

As of Monday evening, top shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were still available.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Trea Turner to the Phillies — Your move, Cubs
Phillies_turner_Baseball.JPG

AP Photos

SAN DIEGO – Conversations throughout the marble-floored hotel lobby all at once turned to shortstop Trea Turner as reporters, agents and MLB team personnel checked their buzzing phones to see the news Monday afternoon: Turner and the Phillies had agreed to terms on an 11-year, $300 million deal. 

Just like that, the seal on the shortstop market was broken as Turner became the first of the Big Four free agent shortstops off the board. 

Now, it’s time for the Cubs to make a statement. 

“Sometimes it just takes some deals at the top coming off,” Hoyer said Monday evening, the first day of winter meetings, “to sort of ‘break the ice’ and free people up to do deals.”

He added that did not see Turner coming off the board as an indication of how quickly the shortstop market may move, citing individual preferences and expectations. 

The Cubs weren’t expected to make the first move on the free agent shortstop market, but they have been players in this year’s shortstop sweepstakes. 

As of Monday evening, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were still available. Even before Turner committed to Philadelphia, the Cubs were showing the most interest in Bogaerts and Swanson. 

Of the two, Bogaerts, a five-time Silver Slugger, comes with the more consistent track record at the plate. He’s hit .295 or better for the past four seasons. Swanson, a Gold Glover, has the stauncher defensive profile.

Meanwhile, Correa – who can’t be counted out – is expected to garner the largest financial commitment. He re-entered the free agent pool by opting out after the first year of the record-breaking three-year, 105.3 million deal that made him the highest-paid infielder by average annual value in MLB history. 

“Being strong up the middle is really important,” Hoyer said, “And I think that’s obviously something we’re talking about a lot.”

Those “up the middle” positions include catcher and center field, other needs on the Cubs roster.

Hoyer said the Cubs have made “multiple” offers to free agents. He would not specify how many. The Cubs still plan on talking to other teams about possible trades, but at this point of the offseason, “almost all of [their] focus is on free agency.” 

Hoyer has repeated his desire to “compete” in 2023. What better way to signal to the Cubs fan base – not to mention the rest of this year’s free agent class – that it’s not just talk, than to sign a big-name free agent. 

The Cubs have the large market and financial flexibility to make it happen. 

They also have a lot of work ahead of them. 

A source confirmed the Cubs pursued former White Sox first baseman Josè Abreu in free agency. Now that Abreu has signed with the Astros, inking a three-year contract worth about $60 million last week, the Cubs’ most obvious avenues for making a statement are on the shortstop and starting pitcher markets. 

The latter has picked up speed in recent days.

On the heels of Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers for five years, $185 million late last week, three more established starters agreed to new contracts in quick succession. 

On Sunday, Mike Clevenger inked a one-year, $12 million contract with a mutual 2024 option with the White Sox. Monday morning, news broke that Clayton Kershaw was returning to the Dodgers (one-year, $20 million contract) and Justin Verlander had agreed to terms with the Mets (two-years, $86 million deal, with a vesting third-year option).

Your move, Cubs.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
MLB winter meetings preview: Surveying the Cubs’ biggest needs this offseason
Just Sayin’: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens not likely to get Hall passes on Sunday
Here’s some baseball trivia with some help from readers
Cubs’ biggest moves at winter meetings, from Jon Lester to Mordecai Brown
This baseball quiz is a numbers game
The Latest
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox open to ‘blockbuster’ type trade
Performance in 2022 forcing White Sox to evaluate everying with “fresh eyes,” GM Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 1, 2022, in Chinatown.
Crime
16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting
The teen boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The view of the Damen Silos in 2016 from a drone camera.
Decision on historic Chicago River site is too important to be made in a silo
The Damen silos beg for conversation on how they could be reused in a higher, better and more public way.
By CST Editorial Board
 
VERONICA_S_CLOSET.C0321.JPG
Obituaries
Kirstie Alley, actor on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 71
Actor won an Emmy for 1987-1993 run as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom, and went on to star on the TV comedies ‘Veronica’s Closet’ and ‘Fat Actress.’
By Associated Press
 
BEZ_Dance1.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Relatively low COVID-19 rates this fall mean a cautious ‘normal’ for Chicago schools
An uptick in flu and respiratory illness among kids, and a potential spike in COVID this winter, worries doctors, students and school leaders.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 