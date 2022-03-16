Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki: report

The Cubs have agreed to sign Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $70 million contract, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Suzuki, 27, would add a power bat to a lineup short on true heart-of-the-order hitters. And at his age, with a five-year contract, Suzuki would likely still be in his prime when the Cubs’ young top prospects joined him in the big leagues.
According to MLB Network, the Padres, Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants and Mariners also were among the teams in the running to sign Suzuki.
