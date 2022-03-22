Lefty Steven Brault arrives in Cubs camp with triceps injury, signs non-roster invite deal

MESA, Ariz. — In the midst of the Cubs’ free agent pitcher signing spree this spring, the team was in talks with left-hander Steven Brault on a major-league deal.

Then, the day before Brault’s physical, he said, he felt discomfort in his triceps.

“I didn’t think it was anything that would take any time, thought it was some inflammation or something,” he said Tuesday. “Obviously, the MRIs came back differently in the physical.”

Instead, Brault joined Cubs spring training camp as a non-roster invitee. He arrived Tuesday morning. The former Pirate will be shut down for a few weeks, but he said he doesn’t expect his recovery to be “super long.” Conversations with the Cubs’ medical staff will determine the rest of Brault’s rehab plan.

“I’m still glad to have been able to sign here,” Brault said. “Obviously, I wanted to be on the major-league side of things. But now I’ve just got to make my way back up.”

Brault ended last season on the 60-day injured list, with a recurring left lat strain. But he clarified that he doesn’t think his triceps injury is related.

“Worked my butt off like crazy and felt really good all offseason,” he said. “... Frustrating, I guess, would be the No. 1 word.”

The Cubs had intrigued Brault as a destination since the Pirates designated him for assignment in late November. Brault had familiarity with the Cubs from playing against them in the National League Central division for years, and he liked the idea of making Wrigley Field his home stadium.

“But I thought it’d be a good fit as well,” Brault said. “I like the staff here. All the guys that I’ve met … I’ve enjoyed their company, even though sometimes it’s been them hitting home runs off me and stuff.”

He smiled and added: “That’s fine.”

Right-hander Trevor Williams also gave the Cubs a ringing endorsement, Brault said. Williams, one of Brault’s best friends, signed with the Cubs last offseason and was traded to the Mets at the deadline.

Davis’ X-rays negative

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis was less sore Tuesday morning than he expected, after getting hit by a pitch in the right knee the day before.

Davis’ X-rays came back negative, Cubs manager David Ross confirmed. The outfielder was diagnosed with a bruised knee. He was scheduled to take batting practice in Sloan Park Tuesday morning, before the team headed to Peoria to play the Mariners.

