The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs manager David Ross names Kyle Hendricks Opening Day starter

Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to take the ball on Opening Day for the third straight year.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs manager David Ross names Kyle Hendricks Opening Day starter
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to take the ball on April 7 against the Brewers.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to take the ball on April 7 against the Brewers.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs pitching staff has seen plenty of turnover in recent years. Just ask lefty Drew Smyly, who last was around the team in 2018.

“Kyle’s still holding it down,” he said.

That phrase sums up Kyle Hendricks’ value to the Cubs in plenty of different contexts. And on Saturday, it rang true as manager David Ross named Hendricks the Opening Day starter for the third year in a row.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Hendricks said, reflecting on the past two seasons, “just number one for Rossy to make that decision and have the trust in me to give me the ball. It was amazing the last two years.”

Hendricks is one of just three 2016 World Series holdovers on the Cubs roster, and the only pitcher still on the roster from that championship team. His career has been marked by consistency.

He landed with the Cubs as a prospect in 2012, traded by the Rangers as part of the package for right-hander Ryan Dempster. Since then, Hendricks has built his whole major-league career in Chicago.

The year the Cubs won the World Series, Hendricks posted the best ERA in the National League (2.13), but the finesse pitcher came in third for Cy Young voting, behind Max Scherzer and Hendricks’ own teammate Jon Lester.

Despite that early success, Hendricks didn’t get his first opening day start until 2020, when he threw a complete-game shutout against the Brewers. Ross has handed him the ball each opening day since.

Long before Ross announced his choice Saturday, Hendricks’ new rotation mate Marcus Stroman was lobbying for Hendricks to be the Opening day Starter, on Twitter and when asked about him this spring.

“Just because of his career, how unbelievable he’s been in the playoffs, his resume speaks for itself,” said Stroman, who is lined up to pitch the second game of the opening series against the Brewers next week. “So, he’s the guy who should be handed the ball each and every Opening Day as long as he’s here.”

Hendricks’ trademark consistency was shaken last season, when he posted a 4.77 ERA, by far the worst of his career. Over the offseason and into the spring, Hendricks has been focussed on the angle of his pitches, establishing the fastball down in the strike zone.

The results have been uneven this spring – Hendricks gave up four home runs to the Diamondbacks on Friday, in his last start of spring training – but he’s more interested in executing his plan and honing the shape of his pitches. Hendricks said he’s been pleased with what he’s done in those areas, setting himself up for the regular season.

“This year, I just want to definitely come in and be aggressive, attack, get after it, see what happens,” Hendricks said of Opening Day.

That’s the tone he wants to set for the Cubs rotation from Game 1. The staff may have gone through plenty of change in recent years, but at the top of the rotation, Hendricks is still holding it down.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Opening Day has always been a blast — and so are these trivia questions
Opening Day roster projection: How the Cubs could navigate injuries, short spring training
Cubs’ Wade Miley, Andrelton Simmons expected to start season on injured list
Let’s hit the bar and talk Cubs on Opening Day. Hey, where is everybody?
The onset of Cubs season is a good time to warn Chelsea supporters about a few things
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks: Justin Steele’s new changeup will be a ‘game changer’
The Latest
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
College Sports
Duke’s (and Chicago’s) Mike Krzyzewski is putting the ‘final’ in Final Four
He isn’t loved by everyone outside of the Duke bubble, but his absence from the college game will leave a void. And what an epic way to end a career.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Brian Drendel (left), who has coached Batavia’s bass fishing team since it began, is shown here with Dylan Krol, Jeff Miller, Nick Wenzel and Liz Fors in 2019 when the Bulldogs won the Shabbona Lake sectional to reach state. Provided photo
Sports
Active high school bass fishing coach earns induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
Brian Drendel, currently president of the Illinois Bass Fishing Coaches Association, earned induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for his work since the beginning of promoting Illinois’ innovative high school bass fishing program.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago_Fire_FC_vs_Sporting_KC_03_19_22___Soldier_Field_Original_Image_m62037.jpg
Chicago Fire
Despite hot start, Fire see room for improvement
The Fire have their best record through four games since 2009 but see some weaknesses that must be addressed.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Ernie Banks
Cubs
Opening Day has always been a blast — and so are these trivia questions
There’s nothing like the anticipation and excitement that a new season brings
By Bill Chuck
 
Hubert Davis
College Sports
Some NCAA bettors call them the Carolina Tar Steals
Bet on it: Ardent fans who placed futures wagers on skidding UNC in February stand ready to cash in big
By Rob Miech
 