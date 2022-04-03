Cubs make cuts in last week of camp, Manuel Rodríguez optioned to Triple-A

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs’ latest spring training camp cuts, reducing the spring training roster from 43 players to 36 on Sunday, included the club optioning right-hander Manuel Rodríguez to Triple-A Iowa.

The bulk of the players cut were pitchers, filling out the I-Cubs’ pitching staff. The Cubs signed nine pitchers this spring, mostly veteran relievers, leaving fewer spots for non-roster invitees to compete for.

The Cubs assigned six non-roster invitees to Triple-A on Sunday, including right-handers Adrian Sampson, Mark Leiter Jr., Eric Yardley and Cayne Ueckert. They also assigned catchers John Hicks and P.J. Higgins to Triple-A.

Leiter and Sampson could build up to starter’s innings in Triple-A to give the Cubs options to call up in case of injury. Leiter started in the Cubs’ Cactus League game against the Angels on Saturday, allowing two unearned runs in three innings.

Similarly, Rodríguez, who made his major-league debut last season and showed potential to develop into a closer, can rack up more innings in high-leverage situations in Triple-A.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster is at 40 players, the last opening going to reliever Jesse Chavez, who the Cubs signed this spring to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation. The Cubs would need to make a corresponding roster move to add any non-roster player to the Opening Day roster.