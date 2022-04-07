Seiya Suzuki makes strong first impression in Cubs’ Opening Day win over Brewers

As the Wrigley Field stands slowly filled up with fans bundled in layers of Cubbie blue, Seiya Suzuki for the first time watched the ballpark come alive.

He’d visited Wrigley three weeks earlier, on a quick trip to Chicago before he signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs. He’d seen his name up in the Cubs’ towering video boards.

Opening Day, even in 44 degree weather, was something else entirely.

The Cubs’ 5-4 win Thursday against the Brewers marked Suzuki’s Major League Baseball debut. He went 1-for-2 at the plate with a pair of walks.

The first stages of Suzuki’s on-field adjustment played out in spring training. And it wasn’t just that the four-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star struck out in his first two Cactus League at-bats before hitting a pair of home runs and then logging a multi-hit game in his last spring training appearance.

“Everybody always talks about the velo,” Cubs hitting coach Greg Brown said of the difference between the leagues, “but it’s also the disruption of timing and mechanics, like through slide steps. Deliveries are different, right? You face [Marcus] Stroman, and he gives you 17 different [looks]. I think that his creativeness and being able to adapt to the pitcher at that time is something that I’ve probably been the most impressed with.”

Suzuki’s timing started to click when he realized that instead of replicating his stride, he’d be better off moving with the pitcher. Facing Stroman in an intrasquad scrimmage last week was an especially helpful test.

“He’s my teammate, but there’s so many things that I felt like I needed to work on after my at-bats against Stroman,” Suzuki said through interpreter ​​Toy Matsushita on Monday, after going 2-for-3 against the White Sox. “And that’s what I did in my at-bats today.”

Stroman was equally complimentary, saying he was careful about putting anything in the strike zone against Suzuki.

“He can rake, man,” Stroman said. “He can rake, he’s got a great approach, he’s got a lot of power. He’s someone where you can’t make mistakes.”

Suzuki faced reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in his first two MLB plate appearances Thursday. He drew a two-strike walk in the first and lined a single to left field in his second.

That single started the Cubs’ biggest rally of the game. Suzuki eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Patrick Wisdom, tying the score at one run apiece. Shortstop Nico Hoerner gave the Cubs the lead the same inning, belting a two-run home run, his first homer since September 2019.

Suzuki will still have learning moments. In the top of the second inning, for example, Suzuki let a fly ball fall just fair in the deep right field corner. As teams get more data on him, they’ll adjust, and he in turn will react to the new way pitchers approach him.

With his debut, however, Suzuki made a strong impression on the Wrigley Field crowd.