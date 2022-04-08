Cubs vs. Brewers postponed due to inclement weather Friday

Game 2 of the Cubs’ season will have to wait.

The Cubs announced their afternoon game against the Brewers on Friday at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. It’s scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 30, when the Brewers come back to town for a three-day series.

The first game of the series was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on May 30, but it will be moved up to 12:05 p.m. The makeup game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The Cubs will require separate tickets for each game.

The postponement pushes back the Cubs’ rotation by a day. Left-hander Justin Steele, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, is set to take the mound Saturday. Right-hander Marcus Stroman’s Cubs debut has been moved to Sunday.