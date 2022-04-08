Cubs vs. Brewers postponed due to inclement weather Friday

Game 2 of the Cubs’ season will have to wait.
The Cubs announced their afternoon game against the Brewers on Friday at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. It’s scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 30, when the Brewers come back to town for a three-day series.
The first game of the series was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on May 30, but it will be moved up to 12:05 p.m. The makeup game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The Cubs will require separate tickets for each game.
The postponement pushes back the Cubs’ rotation by a day. Left-hander Justin Steele, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, is set to take the mound Saturday. Right-hander Marcus Stroman’s Cubs debut has been moved to Sunday.
The Latest
So messy is the scenario that Hard Rock and Landmark officials at their town hall turned into pretzels trying to convince people their casino proposal is not tied to the fate of One Central.
There are several players in line for a sizable leap when it comes to their individual recruitments and name recognition.
Join our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter and special guests on April 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
In south Texas, Elon Musk’s “Starbase” has risen where a Chicago radio announcer once planned a retirement community for Chicagoans, many of Polish descent.