The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs vs. Brewers postponed due to inclement weather Friday

The game is scheduled to be made up on May 30.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs vs. Brewers postponed due to inclement weather Friday
Cubs lefty Justin Steele’s start is pushed back to Saturday.

Cubs lefty Justin Steele’s start is pushed back to Saturday.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

Game 2 of the Cubs’ season will have to wait.

The Cubs announced their afternoon game against the Brewers on Friday at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. It’s scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 30, when the Brewers come back to town for a three-day series.

The first game of the series was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on May 30, but it will be moved up to 12:05 p.m. The makeup game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The Cubs will require separate tickets for each game.

The postponement pushes back the Cubs’ rotation by a day. Left-hander Justin Steele, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, is set to take the mound Saturday. Right-hander Marcus Stroman’s Cubs debut has been moved to Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
An Opening Day victory for the Cubs and the word that must not be mentioned. Hint: It’s ‘rebuild.’
Seiya Suzuki makes strong first impression in Cubs’ Opening Day victory against Brewers
A few degrees above freezing. No matter. Passion burns bright for Cubs fans on Opening Day
Cubs announce Opening Day roster, put three on injured list
Cubs Opening Day: Evaluating offseason moves, their implications for 2022
The beauty of Opening Day and the differing measures of hope for the White Sox and Cubs
The Latest
The Bears signed tight end Ryan Griffin on Friday,
Bears
Bears sign TE Ryan Griffin
He spent the last three years with the Jets, starting 31 times.
By Patrick Finley
 
Artist’s rendering of the proposed Hard Rock Chicago casino.
Other Views
Taxpayers can’t afford to let casino open the door to costly One Central mega-development
So messy is the scenario that Hard Rock and Landmark officials at their town hall turned into pretzels trying to convince people their casino proposal is not tied to the fate of One Central.
By Marj Halperin
 
Burlington Central’s Andrew Scharnowski (21) moves the ball forward as the Rockets play Jacobs.
High School Basketball
Five players set to break out during the first live recruiting period
There are several players in line for a sizable leap when it comes to their individual recruitments and name recognition.
By Joe Henricksen
 
SJE_041322_Chorus.png
Events
Social Justice in Chicago: The Demand for Refugee Resettlement
Join our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter and special guests on April 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
What was once a retirement community created by a Chicago developer and drawing retirees from the Chicago area now anchors Elon Musk’s “Starbase” in south Texas.
Nation/World
Elon Musk’s space program grows in Texas on land once pitched to Chicago retirees
In south Texas, Elon Musk’s “Starbase” has risen where a Chicago radio announcer once planned a retirement community for Chicagoans, many of Polish descent.
By Robert Herguth
 