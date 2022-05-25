The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

No position battle: Why Nico Hoerner will be Cubs’ primary shortstop

The Cubs activated Nico Hoerner on Wednesday and placed catcher Yan Gomes on the IL.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE No position battle: Why Nico Hoerner will be Cubs’ primary shortstop
The Cubs reinstated shortstop Nico Hoerner from the IL (right ankle sprain) on Wednesday.

The Cubs reinstated shortstop Nico Hoerner from the IL (right ankle sprain) on Wednesday.

AP Photos

CINCINNATI – For the first time, Cubs middle infielders Nico Hoerner and Andrelton Simmons are lined up to play side by side, after the club activated Hoerner off the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

So, for the first time this season, Cubs manager David Ross had to answer the question, who will play shortstop when the two share the field? The 25-year-old who has impressed to start the season, or the four-time Gold Glover?

Ross’ answer: Hoerner.

“I think there’s a real benefit from a guy that’s young and up-and-coming getting as many reps at short for us,” Ross said. “And the versatility of Simmons – I don’t know that there really is a real position in the infield anymore [with defensive shifts].”

The Cubs had room to add Hoerner to the active roster, coming back from a right ankle sprain, after they placed catcher Yan Gomes on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. The Cubs had scratched Gomes from the lineup Tuesday with the injury.

“The news we got back is, it’s not as bad as we thought,” Ross said, describing the strain as, “on the milder side.”

Cubs rookie P.J. Higgins started at catcher for the second straight game, with Willson Contreras still managing right hamstring tightness. Contreras was available off the bench Wednesday, a step toward a full return.

The Cubs, even with second baseman Nick Madrigal still on the 10-day IL with a low back strain, have options in the middle infield. On Wednesday against the Reds, Simmons started at short and rookie Christopher Morel played opposite him. Ross said Jonathan Villar will continue to be an option at second base, as well as third.

That flexibility allows the Cubs to keep working in consistent rest days for their middle infielders, prioritizing health.

The Cubs are also are still evaluating their long-term options at shortstop. Simmons, 32, is on one-year deal with the Cubs. But Hoerner has the opportunity to establish himself as the Cubs’ answer at the position.

“I think Nico has proven he can play big-league shortstop pretty consistently already this season,” Ross said. “So, let’s see what happens at the end of the year and assess there. It’s easy to say you can be a shortstop in the big leagues long-term, but you also have to do it, you have to prove it. Sixty games is a lot different than 162.”

One of Hoerner’s biggest promoters already this season has been Simmons, who cited Hoerner’s play as a big reason the veteran didn’t feel rushed coming back from the shoulder injury that put him on the IL to start the season.

What specifically impressed Simmons?

“His jump throws,” Simmons said with a smile. “I’m like, that’s pretty good, that’s pretty nice. It’s always nice to be able to make those plays in the hole for a shortstop.”

Injury update

Cubs lefty Sean Newcomb (left ankle sprain) got through his first rehab game, throwing one inning for Triple-A Iowa Tuesday, with no issues. Cubs right-hander Michael Rucker (left turf toe) threw live batting practice on Wednesday.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel achieves career first as Schwisdom keeps powering offense
Cubs’ catching depth dwindles: Yan Gomes scratched from lineup vs. Reds on Tuesday
Marquee Sports Network will air ‘The Reporters’ live after segment critical of Cubs doesn’t air
Back to the future: Can Cubs follow Patrick Wisdom’s lead and reclaim 2015 feel?
Cubs’ Wade Miley returns to Cincinnati; Reds to recognize his 2021 season
Cubs’ Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring
The Latest
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, on Wednesday; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, in April.
News
Pritzker, Lightfoot, other local Democrats rip Texas governor for injecting Chicago into school shooting debate
“I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “Shame on you.” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) tweeted that the Republican governor was an “@sshole” and should” keep our city’s name out of your mouth.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Designer Catherine Weitzman launched her studio, now based in Hawaii, after being inspired by nature during travel. She has necklaces made of tiny alpine flowers captured in glass, earrings of fan coral cast in gold vermeil or recycled silver and pendants of fern from the forest floor, cast in metal.
Lifestyles
‘Biophilia’ style: Nature as self-expression, solace becomes popular design choice
Biophilia is a term biologist Edward O. Wilson used in the 1980s to describe humans’ connection to the natural world.
By Associated Press
 
Josh_Duggar_Child_Pornography.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Reality TV star Josh Duggar gets 12-year sentence after child porn conviction
Dad from ‘19 Kids and Counting’ has a ‘deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children,’ prosecutors say.
By Associated Press
 
CPS Board of Education President Miguel del Valle (right) speaks to member Luisiana Melendez and Vice President Sendhil Revuluri at a board meeting in November.
Education
CPS’ $175M pension payment narrowly approved by Board of Ed as City Hall ripped for saddling district with debt
The board voted 3-2 Wednesday to increase CPS’ obligation to the underfunded pensions to more than triple what it paid in 2020. Before that, the city covered the full cost.
By Nader Issa
 
A Starbucks location at 155 S Wabash Ave., pictured in January. Workers at two other shops in Edgewater have voted to unionize.
Business
Workers at two Edgewater Starbucks stores vote to unionize — first in Chicago for coffee giant
Organizers say workers at two locations in Edgewater have affiliated with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union, in an ongoing national campaign.
By David Roeder
 