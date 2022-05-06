Friday rainout forces Cubs-Dodgers doubleheader on Saturday

The Cubs’ attempt at snapping a two-game losing streak will have to wait until Saturday.
Friday’s game against the Dodgers was postponed because of rain. The game will be rescheduled for Saturday at 6:40 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The originally scheduled game has been moved to 12:05 p.m.
Separate tickets are required for each game, and fans must leave the park after the end of the first game.
The Cubs and Dodgers haven’t announced starters for Saturday’s doubleheader.
Left-handed Drew Smyly, currently on the bereavement list, is a candidate to start one of the games if activated.
