The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Friday rainout forces Cubs-Dodgers doubleheader on Saturday

Saturday’s games are scheduled for 12:05 p.m and 6:40 p.m.

By Mark Gonzales
   
Friday’s Cubs-Dodgers game was rained out.

AP file photo

The Cubs’ attempt at snapping a two-game losing streak will have to wait until Saturday.

Friday’s game against the Dodgers was postponed because of rain. The game will be rescheduled for Saturday at 6:40 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The originally scheduled game has been moved to 12:05 p.m.

Separate tickets are required for each game, and fans must leave the park after the end of the first game.

The Cubs and Dodgers haven’t announced starters for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Left-handed Drew Smyly, currently on the bereavement list, is a candidate to start one of the games if activated.

