Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL as rotation weathers wave of injuries

NEW YORK – Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman strode through the rain on Wednesday after his start was postponed in Baltimore. He played catch in the outfield and then headed into the bullpen for a light side session.

The Cubs revealed on Friday that Stroman felt shoulder discomfort during that session. They placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Tuesday, in a surge of roster moves.

“I don’t think he’s felt right since coming back from COVID to be honest,” Ross said.

Stroman’s made four starts since then, each better than the last until he allowed nine runs in four innings against the Cardinals last week.

“When you’ve got bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100 percent, it affects everybody’s performance,” Ross said when asked if he thought Stroman’s shoulder injury affected him in his last start.

Ross said he hopes Stroman will only need a minimum IL stint.

The Cubs rotation is working through a rash of injuries. Lefty Wade Miley, who the Cubs activated from the 15-day IL (left shoulder strain) to start on Friday, left the game with left shoulder soreness. He threw three scoreless innings.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks hasn’t started since June 1, and though he insisted nothing specific was physically bothering him, Ross said Friday that Hendricks was “dealing with some stuff.”He threw a bullpen Friday.

“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said.

Cubs lefty Drew Smyly remains on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain.

The Cubs have yet to announce their starter for Sunday.

