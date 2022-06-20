The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 20, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs option Adrian Sampson to trim roster to 13-pitcher limit, recall Nelson Velázquez

MLB and the players association twice pushed back the 13-pitcher limit amid injury concerns coming out of a short spring training.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs option Adrian Sampson to trim roster to 13-pitcher limit, recall Nelson Velázquez
Brewers_Cubs_Baseball__1_.JPG

Cubs outfielder Nelson Velázquez beats the throw to Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Ethan Small during both players’ MLB debuts last month. Velázquez recorded hits in each of his first to MLB games.

AP Photos

PITTSBURGH – The Cubs made good use of the extra roster flexibility Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association granted at the start of the season. It helped them weather a spike of injuries, which has hit their rotation especially hard lately.

On Monday, however, the 13-pitcher roster limit went into effect. The Cubs optioned right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple-A Iowa to comply, and they recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

Sampson threw 4 ⅔ shutout innings against the Braves on Sunday, after Kyle Hendricks’ short start in a 6-0 loss.

“The conversation with Sampson was extremely difficult,” Cubs manager Davis Ross said Monday. “The guy goes out there and saves your bullpen, saves the team, allows us to reset that bullpen with probably one the better performances I’ve seen him have and one of the better performances out of our bullpen.

“But he’s probably down for three days, can’t use him. And we’re cutting down a pitcher. So at this moment in time, we cannot afford to be short with no off days coming up.”

The Cubs are in the middle of a stretch of 17 games without a break on the schedule. Their next off day is set for next Monday.

To address injury concerns coming out of a short spring training, MLB and the players association agreed to expand rosters for the first month of the season and twice pushed back the implementation of the 13-pitcher limit.

The Cubs still have three starting pitchers on the 15-day IL with soft tissue injuries: right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) and lefties Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) and Wade Miley (left shoulder strain).

“The thing about going down to 13 pitchers is we need six, seven innings out of [our starters],” Ross said. “Go a little bit deeper so you don’t have to go down [to the bullpen for] four or five guys. The more the starters can give us length, the better off we’re going to be.”

Ross expects to use Velázquez to exploit matchups. Since the Cubs designated Clint Frazier for assignment a little over a week ago – he’s since cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A – and with Seiya Suzuki on the IL, the Cubs haven’t had a go-to right-handed bat in right field.

“He’ll probably make sense some against lefties, pinch hit,” Ross said. “Kind of the role that Frazier had while he was here.”

Velázquez, though better known for his power, hit a single in each game he played against the Brewers last month, when he made his MLB debut.

“During those three or four days,” Velázquez said of his first call-up, “I just talked with the guys, like [Jason] Heyward and [Willson] Contreras, and asked them what they do, or what they try to feel when they’re hitting. And they explained to me, ‘The most important thing to hit is, be on time. If you’re on time, you’ll be able to adjust your swing, no matter what pitch it is.’”

Newcomb clears waivers

Left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb cleared waivers, after the Cubs DFA’d him last week, and the club outrighted him to Triple-A. Newcomb has two days to accept the assignment or elect free agency.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Hitting second is where it’s at these days
Braves avoid sweep with 6-0 victory, provide a template for Cubs to emulate
Cubs manager David Ross will be tested by 13-pitcher limit
David Ross rewarded for allowing Justin Steele to work out of fifth-inning jam
Cubs’ Contreras wins battle of brothers in another victory over Braves
Rebuild it, and some of them will still come
The Latest
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the current state of economy at the University Club of Chicago on Monday.
Elections
Pence off the fence? Former VP sounding closer to presidential run during Chicago visit, declaring ‘nation is on the wrong track’
Within his own party, Pence is alternately viewed as either a hero or a villain for his certification of the 2020 election. Many Trump loyalists see it as a betrayal and want the former president to run again in 2024, while others credit the vice president with doing the right thing under intense pressure.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
People gathered outside of the DuSable Museum of African American History
Chicago
DuSable museum gets a rebrand and expands its education outreach
Now DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, the museum is making these changes to better reflect its commitment to education within the institution.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Volunteers prepare to give away items at the Juneteenth Peace Rally on Monday at Kenwood Academy in Hyde Park.
Chicago
Black Men United’s Juneteenth giveaway in Hyde Park aims to rewrite negative narratives
“All we’re trying to do is paint a different picture, tell a different story and share a different narrative about Black men in America as positive and productive and progressive, while building bridges and not walls,” the group’s leader said Monday.
By Mariah Rush
 
Since moving into the No. 2 spot of the Cubs’ lineup, Willson Contreras has a .951 OPS and eight of his 12 homers.
MLB
Baseball by the Numbers: Hitting second is where it’s at these days
Major-league teams are demanding more of that spot in the batting order than they once did.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Then-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, to a crowd that later stormed the Capitol.
Columnists
Did Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 reach the level of treason?
A professor notes that the framers of the Constitution had “a very specific image in mind — men gathering with guns, forming an army and marching on the seat of government.”
By Jesse Jackson
 