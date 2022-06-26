The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs claim series vs. Cardinals with comeback extra-innings win

All three games of the weekend series between the Cubs and Cardinals were decided by three runs or fewer.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs claim series vs. Cardinals with comeback extra-innings win
Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega hits a two-run double during the fourth inning against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega hits a two-run double during the fourth inning against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

Getty

ST. LOUIS – Sometimes baseball defies logic. The Cubs, after starting the road trip with a lopsided series loss to the Pirates, played the Cardinals close for three straight games.

In the series finale Sunday, they beat the Cardinals 6-5 in extra innings, claiming the series 2-1.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered the winning run, leading off the 10th inning with an RBI single through the right side of the field.

Before that, the Cubs battled back from a five-run deficit to tie the game in the fourth inning. Nico Hoerner started the rally, hitting a leadoff infield single, the first of four straight singles for the Cubs.

Yan Gomes followed him with a line drive into right field. Then, Alfonso Rivas beat the shift with a hit through the left side of the infield, driving in a run. David Bote’s single up the middle loaded the bases again.

Christopher Morel struck out to end the streak. But with one out, Rafael Ortega and Willson Contreras each drove in two runs.

The Cardinals finally got out of the inning with a heads-up play by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Cubs cleanup hitter Ian Happ hit a line drive at Goldschmidt, which the first baseman dropped. But with the force still in play, he tagged Contreras as he slid back to first and then stepped on the bag for a double play.

Go long

Cubs starter Alec Mills ran into trouble his second time through the Cardinals batting order. He gave up back-to-back home runs, to Brendan Donovan and Goldschmidt, to begin the third inning. Then, with two outs, he threw a sinker middle-in to Juan Yepez on the first pitch of the at-bat, and Yepez drove it over the fence.

Matt Swarmer, who had originally been slated to start on Sunday, replaced Mills, trailing 5-0.

Swarmer’s ERA had ballooned from 1.50 to 5.84 over his last three starts. And Cubs manager David Ross said he wanted a look at him in the bullpen.

Swarmer held the Cardinals hitless through 2 ⅓ innings of relief.

Heyward out of lineup

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward has been dealing with a minor knee issue, Ross revealed on Sunday. Heyward has been out of the lineup for two games.

“Just trying to give him a day or two,” Ross said.

Nelson Velázquez and Ortega started in right field against the Cardinals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner ‘excited’ to see how high he can push his ceiling
Cubs’ Adrian Sampson ‘rewarded’ for bouncing back after being DFA’d twice
Polling Place: Are the injury-riddled White Sox still the pick to win the AL Central?
Summertime, and the singing is easy. But is this quiz?
How Ian Happ has helped ‘stabilize’ Cubs amid roller-coaster season
David Bote discusses mystery setback as Cubs activate him, DFA Jonathan Villar
The Latest
Parade-goers cheer and wave flags during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on Sunday.
Chicago
“Great to be back’: Chicago Pride Parade returns after two years amid worries about LGBTQ+ rights
Attendees were thrilled for the annual Pride Parade’s return, but many also expressed worry and anger over the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Crews battled an extra-alarm fire June 26, 2022, in Dunning.
Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze on Northwest Side
The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm, level one hazmat fire, Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., is welcomed to the stage by Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois on June 25, 2022.
Columnists
At Trump rally in Illinois, Rep. Mary Miller calls reversal of Roe a ‘victory for white life’
Miller and Rep. Rodney Davis are facing off in a GOP primary battle where some $12 million in outside money is flooding the 15th congressional district.
By Lynn Sweet
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
Chicago
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in West Garfield Park
Two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump, right, ushers gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey to the podium at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill., on Saturday.
Politics
Bailey’s Trump card? Ex-president gives ‘complete and total endorsement’ to downstate farmer in GOP gov race
State Sen. Darren Bailey had been seeking Trump’s endorsement for months. The former president finally delivered it Saturday, telling a crowd in western Illinois, “Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 