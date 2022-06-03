Cubs prospect Brennen Davis out for season after back surgery

Outfielder Brennen Davis, rated the top prospect in the Cubs’ farm system, is out for the 2022 season after undergoing back surgery Thursday, a source confirmed.

Davis, 22, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, had not played at Class AAA Iowa since May 3 because of back soreness and was put on the injured list on May 12. He had the procedure on a vascular malformation, but without structural damage, a source said. The Cubs are optimistic Davis will not suffer any long-term effects of the injury.

After a standout 2021 season in which he jumped from Class A South Bend to Class AAA Iowa and was the MVP of the All-Star Futures Game, Davis was hitting .195 (15-for-77) and a .584 OPS at Iowa, with two home runs and seven RBIs and 31 strikeouts in 22 games when he was sidelined by the back injury.

Contributing: Maddie Lee

