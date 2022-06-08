Cubs game vs. Orioles postponed for inclement weather

BALTIMORE — About two hours past the scheduled start time of a game between the Cubs and Orioles on Wednesday, it was still raining with intermittent flashes of lightning, and the Orioles announced the game would be postponed.

The teams are set make up the game on Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. The Cubs had an off day scheduled after a three-game series at Washington that week. Instead, they’ll make the short trip from Washington D.C. to Baltimore before traveling home to face the Brewers.

The Cubs did not immediately announce their probable starters for their three-game series against the Yankees this weekend. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was originally scheduled to start Wednesday.

Cubs manager David Ross did say Wednesday afternoon that left-hander Wade Miley was “definitely an option in New York.” Miley (left shoulder strain) is eligible to return from the 15-day IL as early as Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

