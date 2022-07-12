The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Justin Steele returns from paternity list, to start vs. Orioles Wednesday

In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned reliever Anderson Espinoza to Triple-A.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Justin Steele returns from paternity list, to start vs. Orioles Wednesday
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele and his fiancée welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele and his fiancée welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.

AP Photos

Cubs lefty Justin Steele had barely slept. He’d traveled straight from the hospital to Wrigley Field. And he couldn’t stop smiling about the birth of his son.

“It was crazy,” Steele recounted Tuesday. “I just started crying. It was the greatest day in my life.”

He still wore his hospital wrist band.

“I did not want to leave,” Steele said.

The clubhouse Tuesday afternoon was buzzing in response to Steele’s return from the paternity list. Steele’s fiancee, Libby Murphy, gave birth to their first child on Monday. It also happened to be Steele’s 27th birthday.

“Best birthday present I could ever have,” Steele said. “He’s just amazing. Beautiful baby. Just glad he’s healthy and glad that Libby’s healthy.”

Steele is scheduled to start Wednesday, in the finale of a two-game series against the Orioles at Wrigley Field. To make room on the active roster, the Cubs optioned reliever Anderson Espinoza to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs pushed back Steele’s start for the birth of his son. After throwing 6 ⅔ of one-run ball in Milwaukee last week, Steele headed back to Chicago to be with Murphy in case the baby came early. When the team headed to the West Coast to face the Dodgers, he stayed behind.

“I didn’t want to be across the country,” Steele said, “and then [have] her go into labor or something and then while I’m flying I miss the whole thing.”

Baby boy Steele – the couple is in the process of deciding on a name – was born Monday morning. New father Steele had to leave the hospital briefly that afternoon to throw a bullpen. He said he drove to Wrigley Field for the session and then right back to the hospital.

“It’s been pretty fun so far,” Steele said of fatherhood.” I’ve really enjoyed it, really enjoyed spending time with him, holding him, just talking to him, feeding him. It’s just nothing like anything else.”

In the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, fellow starting pitcher Marcus Stroman beelined to Steele’s locker to ask about the baby and his family. Steele pulled out his phone to scroll through photos. Steele did the same as he passed veteran reliever David Robertson’s locker a little while later.

Robertson, who returned home for the birth of his third child during spring training, said he warned Steele not to lose his hospital wristband: “You’re going to need that to get back in or they won’t hand you your baby.”

The other fathers in the locker room have been giving Steele advice here and there for the past few months, he said. Other kernels of wisdom have included: Life’s never going to be the same again. You’re never going to sleep.

“It’s amazing,” said third baseman Patrick Wisdom, whose youngest daughter is about a year old. “I still remember it like it was yesterday. So, it’s just sharing the emotions, those feelings that arise, and just to see how excited and elated he is to show me pictures of his newborn. It’s just awesome. It gives me goosebumps right now because it’s so special.”

Some of the truisms Steele’s teammates shared apply to all new parents. But Steele’s line of work presents its own quirks. Players can stay on the paternity list for a maximum of three days.

Steele hopes to get back to the hospital Tuesday night before getting a good night’s sleep in his own bed before his start.

“That stuff takes you back to your own memories of your own kids,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “and especially in-season births and stuff like that. Really unique. So, happy for him and his [fiancee.] We’ll be happy to get him back too tomorrow.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
‘Prioritizing winning’: What the Cubs are playing for in the second half of a losing season
Drew Smyly returns from IL, throws two-plus innings in Cubs’ 11-9 loss to Dodgers
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ earns first All-Star selection: ‘Super-emotional’
Marcus Stroman throws four scoreless innings in return, but Cubs fall 4-2 to Dodgers
Cubs molding identity on the basepaths: ‘They’re hungry’
The Latest
A tweet from former President Donald Trump is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Editorials
At Jan. 6 hearings, more evidence that the threat to democracy runs deep
The House committee hearings aren’t likely to change the mind of anyone who still believes the Big Lie or considers Trump a fit candidate for 2024. What’s important now is for the rest of us pay attention.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_85826516.jpg
Suburban Chicago
North Coast Music Festival targeted by threat, organizers say
In the initial tweet warning of violence, screenshots of what appeared to be a Facebook post describing a shooting at the festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cooper Roberts, whose condition worsened Tuesday to critical condition.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Highland Park boy again is in critical condition, with a partially collapsed lung and a new infection. He underwent additional, complex surgery, according to his family.
By Brett Chase
 
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.
Crime
Gunman injured after victim returned fire Tuesday in East Side, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot from returned gunfire after he shot toward a 49-year-old man around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood. Police said the 49-year-old man possessed a valid concealed carry license.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Anders Sorensen coaching the Rockford IceHogs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Anders Sorensen named Rockford IceHogs’ permanent coach
Sorensen went 35-26-5 as an interim last season and certainly earned the right to stay. Plus, Scotty Bowman leaves the Hawks and Colton Dach discusses Kirby’s departure.
By Ben Pope
 