Friday, July 22, 2022
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58

Smith finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season behind Cubs center fielder Jerome Walton.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Dwight Smith slides into home behind Giants catcher Kurt Manwaring during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 6, 1989. Smith scored on Mark Grace’s three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cubs won 9-5.

Former Cubs and Braves outfielder Dwight Smith died at age 58, the Braves announced Friday.

Smith was a key player on the Cubs’ 1989 National League Eastern Division champions, managed by the late Don Zimmer. Smith finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season behind Cubs center fielder Jerome Walton.

Smith played for the Cubs through 1993. He was with the Angels and Orioles in 1994, then played for the Braves in 1995 and ’96. He played in the 1995 World Series, getting a pinch-hit single in Game 2. The Braves beat the Indians in six games.

In 1989, Smith sang the national anthem before a game against the Giants, and he hit the winning single to cap the Cubs’ comeback from nine runs down in a 10-9 victory against the Astros.

In their announcement, the Braves said Smith was “a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr.”

Dwight Jr., 29, has played in 169 major-league games. The outfielder began this season with the White Sox’ Triple-A Charlotte Knights and was released in May. He’s playing in an independent league.

