All-Stars Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber see parallels in their careers

PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber went to bed early last Sunday ahead of the Home Run Derby. He had to compete the next day. He woke up to a photo of Ian Happ posing with the Schwarber family.

“He goes, ‘Man, you’ve changed,’” Schwarber recounted to the Sun-Times with a smile.

Schwarber was well represented during All-Star week, too. His wife, four-month-old son (who Happ was meeting for the first time), father, two sisters and their husbands, and a couple friends came to Los Angeles for the festivities.

“They all got to see Ian [the first night] except me,” Schwarber said.

Schwarber and Happ got plenty of time together the rest of the week. Happ even chipped in as Schwarber’s “towel guy,” as Happ put it, during the Home Run Derby.

Schwarber, Happ and Willson Contreras, all former Cubs teammates, played together on the National League team. And this weekend, they shared a field again as the Cubs swept Schwarber’s Phillies in a three-game series.

Contreras and Schwarber had been to the All-Star Game before, but this was Happ’s first selection.

“We’ve kind of had somewhat similar careers,” Schwarber said of Happ, “where we’ve had some ups, we’ve had downs. And to see him finally get the opportunity to go out there and show it on a daily basis and get rewarded, be an All-Star selected by his peers, it’s a big honor.”

When Schwarber and Happ were teammates, the outfielders at times were competing for at-bats.

“You want so badly for him, as such a talented hitter, to be able to play every day,” Happ told the Sun-Times, “but you want to play every day for yourself.”

After the shortened 2020 season, the Cubs non-tendered Schwarber, who hit a career-worst .188 that year. He signed with the Nationals, earned his first All-Star selection, was acquired by the Reds Sox at the trade deadline for a deep playoff run, and then joined the Phillies as a free agent this offseason on a four-year, $79 million deal.

Meanwhile, Happ’s put together a breakout 2022 season, entering Sunday on pace for career bests in batting average (.280), on base percentage (.367) and strikeout rate (21.9%).

“You always wish you could do it as teammates,” Happ said. “But to be able to root that guy on from afar, and check in with him, and watch his success, and then be able to, in some way, experience it together finally, it was just really a full circle journey.”

Happ’s success this year has also placed him squarely in the middle of trade rumors, alongside Contreras, whose contract situation is reminiscent of where the Cubs stood with Javy Báez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant before they traded the trio last year.

Schwarber said he hasn’t given Happ his two cents about life after the Cubs. But they have separately commented on a similar trend.

“At the end of the day, we’re still playing baseball, and playing baseball for really good organizations, too,” Schwarber said. “Don’t get me wrong, [the Cubs are] a great organization, great fan base to play for. But outside of it, there’s new adventures to be found and new fan bases, to go out there [and play for] and different things to tackle. Like here, we’re trying to end a 10-year playoff drought.”

Watching from afar, Schwarber can look from several different vantage points at the rebuild the Cubs initiated over the past couple years.

“I’ll never know the business side, I’m just a player,” he said. “Our job is to go out there and play every day, play hard and try to help the team win. But the baseball fan in me talking, it’s shocking. It’s such a big market.

“I’m not even saying for myself. I’m more saying for a Rizz, a Kris, a Javy – or there’s more talks now of other guys going.”

And going soon. The Aug. trade deadline is a little over a week away. But this weekend served as another mini-reunion, as the Cubs recorded their first series sweep of the year and Schwarber notched his 30th home run of the season.

