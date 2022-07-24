Cubs’ Drew Smyly deals as Cubs sweep Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s final stat line was good, but his outing was even better than it suggested in the Cubs’ 4-3 win against the Phillies on Sunday.

With the victory, the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep.

The lefty retired the first 14 batters he faced. The first hit he gave up, to Bryson Stott in the fifth inning, was almost caught. Stott hit a line drive to left-center, just out of the reach of Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel, who dove after the ball. The next batter, Alec Bohm, drove in Stott with a single to left field.

Smyly pitched well enough to record another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, but defensive mistakes cost the Cubs another run. Second baseman David Bote lost a routine popup in the sun to lead off the frame, gifting Garrett Stubbs a single. Then, with one out, catcher Yan Gomes missed a popup in foul territory.

The error extended Kyle Schwarber’s at-bat, and he hit a ground ball into the shift. The Cubs, however, left third base unmanned, and Stubbs made it from first to third on the groundout. Rhys Hoskins, up next for the Phillies, hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield to cut the Cubs’ lead to 4-2.

Cubs reliever Scott Effross replaced Smyly in the seventh inning. Smyly was charged with one earned run and four hits in six innings.

Cooperstown bound

Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, along with a 2022 class that includes Minnie Miñoso, David Ortiz, Tony Olivia, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat.

O’Neil made history when he joined the Cubs coaching staff in 1962, becoming the first African American coach in Major League Baseball. He spent 33 years with the Cubs in all, as a scout, coach and instructor. His time with the Cubs, 1956-1988, followed his highly-decorated Negro Leagues playing career.