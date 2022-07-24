The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Drew Smyly deals as Cubs sweep Phillies

Strong starting pitching was a theme for the Cubs through the three-game series at Philadelphia.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Drew Smyly deals as Cubs sweep Phillies
Cubs starter Drew Smyly held the Phillies to one earned run through six innings on Sunday.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly held the Phillies to one earned run through six innings on Sunday.

AP Photos

PHILADELPHIA — Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s final stat line was good, but his outing was even better than it suggested in the Cubs’ 4-3 win against the Phillies on Sunday.

With the victory, the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep.

The lefty retired the first 14 batters he faced. The first hit he gave up, to Bryson Stott in the fifth inning, was almost caught. Stott hit a line drive to left-center, just out of the reach of Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel, who dove after the ball. The next batter, Alec Bohm, drove in Stott with a single to left field.

Smyly pitched well enough to record another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, but defensive mistakes cost the Cubs another run. Second baseman David Bote lost a routine popup in the sun to lead off the frame, gifting Garrett Stubbs a single. Then, with one out, catcher Yan Gomes missed a popup in foul territory.

The error extended Kyle Schwarber’s at-bat, and he hit a ground ball into the shift. The Cubs, however, left third base unmanned, and Stubbs made it from first to third on the groundout. Rhys Hoskins, up next for the Phillies, hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield to cut the Cubs’ lead to 4-2.

Cubs reliever Scott Effross replaced Smyly in the seventh inning. Smyly was charged with one earned run and four hits in six innings.

Cooperstown bound

Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, along with a 2022 class that includes Minnie Miñoso, David Ortiz, Tony Olivia, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat.

O’Neil made history when he joined the Cubs coaching staff in 1962, becoming the first African American coach in Major League Baseball. He spent 33 years with the Cubs in all, as a scout, coach and instructor. His time with the Cubs, 1956-1988, followed his highly-decorated Negro Leagues playing career.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs rookie Nelson Velazquez showing off ‘thump’ with extended stay in majors
Cubs sign 2022 first-round draft pick Cade Horton, eight of first 10 selections
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
Cubs open second half with 15-2 win against Phillies
Cubs’ Brad Wieck undergoes Tommy John surgery
The Latest
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
3 killed, 51 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday night
The violence included a fatal shooting in Logan Square and a mass shooting on the West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Letters to the Editor
Senators beholden to the fossil fuel industry are not leaders
Heat emergencies in the plains and in the south will cost even more to deal with if measures are not taken now to stem global warming.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Bears will wear an orange helmet twice this year.
Bears
Bears add orange helmet for two games in 2022
It marks the first time since the Bears’ helmets were made of leather that they will be any color but navy.
By Patrick Finley
 
Jaquan Brisker (1), knocking the ball loose from Illinois running back Chase Brown last season, is known for his aggressiveness at safety.
Bears
1st-and-10: It’s time for Jaquan Brisker to play football
Players deserve to cash in on early success more than the NFL currently allows. But holding out to get more in that first contract is generally counter-productive — for the player and the team. With an opportunity to start as a rookie, there’s value in being there from Day 1.
By Mark Potash
 
Heavy rain was forecast Sunday in the area south of Interstate 80.
Weather
A day after tornadoes hit suburbs, ‘torrential rainfall’ expected to affect area south of I-80 into NW Indiana
The National Weather Service warned the “heavy rain” from the storm could bring lightning and flood “roads, low-lying areas, fields and cause renewed rises in streams and creeks.”
By Tom Schuba
 