The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Cubs’ Ian Happ on home stand: ‘I don’t want to leave here without absorbing it’

The Cubs’ two-game set against the Pirates is their last series at Wrigley Field before the trade deadline.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Outfielder Ian Happ is making sure to take in the sights and sounds of Wrigley Field in case this week’s two-game series against the Pirates is his last home stand as a Cub. File photo.

After jogging out to left field, Ian Happ pulled off his hat and gazed out over the bleachers. The fans responded with a surge of cheers. His routine before first pitch held a little extra sentimentality on Monday.

“I don’t want to leave here without absorbing it and taking it in,” Happ said before the game Monday.

This two-game set against the Pirates this week is the Cubs’ last home series before the trade deadline. So, it could also be Happ’s last series at Wrigley Field in blue pinstripes. He and catcher Willson Contreras are the longest tenured Cubs who are embroiled in trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

“It’s a weird thing we signed up for sometimes,” Happ said. “Especially when I’ve been here since 2015, Wilson’s been here forever.”

Since 2009, when the Cubs signed Contreras out of Venezuela, to be exact. And Ross pointed Contreras, the player who has navigated the most contract and trade speculation of any Cub this year, as an example of remaining focused on the field amid distractions.

“I think he’s very much caught up in the moment and trying to be the best player he can for his team, as he puts it a lot of times,” Ross said in Philadelphia this past weekend. “And I think that’s a powerful message, the one he’s sent, and also a very good mindset that he’s in.”

Contreras and Happ both witnessed Anthony Rizzo’s trade last year right after the Cubs’ last home game before the deadline. He was the first of a core trio, including Javy Báez and Kris Bryant, to be traded in the span of 24 hours.

This year’s schedule, however, gives the Cubs a week on the road leading up to the trade deadline. So, the Wrigley Field goodbyes will have to come early, with plenty of uncertainty ahead.

The MLB Draft last week made Happ reminisce on his own draft day, how much he’s grown in the Cubs organization since, and all the relationships he’s fostered over the past seven years.

“I don’t want my Cubs journey to end,” Happ said. “I don’t want to stop putting the uniform on and coming here every day.”

On the other hand, he’s seen how well his former teammates Rizzo, Bryant and Báez are doing after being traded around this time last year.

Even for players without the depth of connection to the Cubs organization that Contreras and Happ have, the trade deadline can bring mixed emotions.

Take it from veteran lefty Drew Smyly, who signed with the Cubs this spring. Back in 2018, he’d rehabbed from Tommy John surgery in the organization, but he hadn’t played for the major league squad before this season.

“I love it here, I love being a Cub,” Smyly said in Philadelphia after his last start. “This is a really fun organization to be part of. Home games are amazing. This clubhouse is awesome. We haven’t got off to the best start. Obviously, our record’s not where we want to be. But showing up every day, everyone has smiles on their face.

“And being in a lot of different club houses, you really soak that in as a player, knowing that you look forward to going to the field every day. There’s winning teams where it’s just not that vibe.”

On the other hand, the Cubs won’t be vying for a championship this year, and being traded to a contender re-opens that possibility for players.

“Trying to really enjoy the next two days here no matter what,” Happ said. “And we’ll see what happens.”

