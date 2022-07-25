The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional contemplating possible last home stand at Wrigley

Contreras said the past couple days have been “tough,” as the trade deadline nears.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional contemplating possible last home stand at Wrigley
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras slams his helmet at the end of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Getty

The words caught in Willson Contreras’ throat, and he swallowed hard.

“It’s tough,” he said.

His voice cracked as he sorted through the emotions of the Cubs’ last home series before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, what will likely be his last two games at Wrigley Field as a Cub. Of course, nothing is set in stone until either trade paperwork goes through or the deadline passes. But Contreras watched three teammates go through something similar this time last year.

Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant were all in their final year of club control, like Contreras is this year, when the Cubs dealt them at the deadline last season. So, he knew what could be ahead of him. That didn’t make it easy.

“I wish this day never came,” Contreras said. “But it’s about business. I understand that, I respect that. And I love my team. I love my teammates most, and I don’t want to get too attached with them because you never know what’s going to happen next week, or this week even in SanFrancisco. It’s been a tough couple of days for me.”

He was still fighting back tears.

“He’s a special player, he’s a special man,” said manager David Ross, who also played with Contreras in his 2016 rookie season. “And he’s done special things here. And to watch him continue to get better, not just as a player, but also as a teammate as a leader. Those qualities have come out.”

Contreras has become attached, not just to the city where he’s spent his entire major-league career, or the teammates he’s grown up with in the organization, but also rookies like Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez.

When they debuted this season, the Cubs clustered their lockers near Contreras’ in the Wrigley Field clubhouse.

“To me, he means a lot for the Cubs,” Velázquez told the Sun-Times. “... If I had the chance, I would love having him next to me for the rest of my career. Because he’s a good teammate, he’s a great guy that brings a lot of energy to the clubhouse.”

They may not get that chance.

On Monday, Contreras, who went 1-for-3 in the Cubs’ 3-2 win against the Pirates, soaked in a warm eighth-inning ovation for his last at-bat of the game and caught rookie reliever Scott Effross’ first career save.

“I’m trying just to appreciate everything that Wrigley Field is, and thinking about all the memories that I have here since 2016, [in the organization] from 2009 till now,” Contreras said. “It’s probably — I don’t know — but probably my last home stand with the fans this year. It’s tough for me. It’s really tough.”

