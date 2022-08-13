Cubs’ Willson Contreras homers on sore ankle: ‘His pain tolerance is pretty high’

CINCINNATI — Cubs manager David Ross said he felt sick making his way across the infield at the ‘‘Field of Dreams’’ site Thursday to check on Willson Contreras.

‘‘I told him I was running out there about to throw up,’’ Ross recalled before the Cubs’ 7-2 victory Saturday against the Reds. ‘‘I thought it was something more serious. Luckily, he’s fine.’’

Contreras ended up staying in the game, and he was catching and batting second Saturday. But the injury looked bad in the immediate aftermath. Contreras fell to the ground and grabbed his left leg after stopping abruptly between second and third on a single by Patrick Wisdom.

A replay showed his ankle bending at an unnatural angle as he put on the brakes. But after being checked out by Ross and trainer PJ Mainville, Contreras walked off the field with a slight limp and returned to his place behind the plate in the next inning.

‘‘I’ve known Willson for a long time,’’ Ross said, ‘‘and anybody that’s followed his career, watched him and knows the ins and outs of the everyday process, he’s one of the tougher guys that I’ve been around. His pain tolerance is pretty high.

‘‘His will to want to compete, even when he’s not 100%, to continue to go out there and represent his team, his country, his family, play for his guys, this organization, he wants to be out there.’’

Contreras supported Ross’ point when Nick Senzel, the Reds’ second batter, fouled off a bunt that struck Contreras below the belt in the first inning. Ross again went out to check on Contreras, but he continued as though nothing had happened.

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the ninth. After the game, he walked through the clubhouse limping slightly on his sore ankle.

A first for Franmil

Designated hitter Franmil Reyes logged his first home run with the Cubs, dropping a two-run shot into the netting behind the visitors’ bullpen in right field in the fourth. The homer put the Cubs ahead 2-1.

‘‘That power is incredible,’’ said Cubs starter Adrian Sampson, who allowed two runs in four-plus innings. ‘‘It looks like he just drops the bat, and it goes 360 feet. We’re very happy to have him here. And he’s fit right in right from the get-go.’’

Something about Cincy

Outfielder Ian Happ, who played for the University of Cincinnati, always seems to feel at home at Great American Ball Park. He hit his 25th career homer against the Reds, a three-run shot in the seventh.

Since Happ made his major-league debut in 2017, no player has hit more homers against the Reds. He has a wide lead over Kyle Schwarber and Christian Yelich, who are tied for second place with 18 homers against the Reds during that span.

Injury update

Veteran left-hander Wade Miley (strained left shoulder) is expected to make another rehab start with Triple-A Iowa. Before locking in a date, however, Miley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday.

Miley already has made three rehab starts, building up to 66 pitches in 4⅔ innings in his last outing.

