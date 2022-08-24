The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Balanced schedule brings Red Sox, Rangers, Mariners and more to Wrigley Field in 2023

The Cubs announced their tentative 2023 schedule on Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Balanced schedule brings Red Sox, Rangers, Mariners and more to Wrigley Field in 2023
1254056782.JPG

Getty

The new balanced schedule is bringing some rarely-seen faces to Wrigley Field next season.

Major League Baseball released the tentative 2023 schedule on Wednesday. In the new format, all 30 teams play each other. It will feature fewer games against divisional opponents – 13 games against each instead of 19 – and more interleague games – 46 instead of 20.

The Cubs and White Sox will play two-game series on both sides of town, at Guaranteed Rate Field July 25-26 and at Wrigley Aug. 15-16.

From the American League, the Cubs will also host the Rangers, Mariners, Rays, Orioles, Guardians, Red Sox and Royals. They’ll hit the road to play the A’s, Twins, Astros, Angels, Yankees, Blue Jays and Tigers.

“I think it’s exciting,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “New cities, getting outside your division more. Playing the same teams over and over again is fine. But it’s just more exciting to play new teams and travel around, going to Minnesota, Houston consistently.”

Series against the Brewers bookend the Cubs’ 2023 season. They open at home against the Brewers on March 30 and close in Milwaukee on Oct. 1. Other highlights include the London Series against the Cardinals on June 24-25.

Roster shuffle

The Cubs made a series of roster moves involving their pitching staff in the aftermath of a doubleheader Tuesday.

They selected right-hander Luke Farrell to start Wednesday and optioned right-hander Anderson Espinoza, who threw three innings Tuesday in Game 2, to Triple-A Iowa.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Hendricks acknowledged this week that he won’t return this season.

The Cubs also placed lefty Steven Brault on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain and recalled reliever Kervin Castro from Triple-A. They returned Nicholas Padilla, who served as the 27th man, to Triple-A.

Contreras out of lineup

Catcher Willson Contreras was out of the lineup for the second straight day on Wednesday, and his status is day-to-day, according to Ross.

“Better than yesterday, but there’s still some swelling in the ankle that just kind of has come up out of nowhere,” Ross said. “So, day to day, [the athletic training staff is] working on him.”

Contreras originally rolled his ankle during the ‘Field of Dreams’ game two weeks ago, but he played through it. According to the team, Contreras’ ankle felt stiff when he woke up Tuesday morning. After treatment, he was available off the bench in Game 2, which the Cubs lost 13-3.

“I would have usded him last night if it had been any kind of game,” Ross said.

Szcerzer gives back

Former Cub Matt Szczur, who has embraced his artistic talents in his post-MLB career, is using his NFT art to help raise money to help patients in need of bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Szczur himself helped save a toddler’s life by donating stem cells in 2010.

Now, he’s partnering with Be The Match, which registers potential donors, connects patients to their matches, and helps support patients’ costs. On Friday, Szczur is set to release an NFT collection, with half the proceeds going to the Be the Match Foundation.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB releases 2023 balanced schedule
‘Tough number to fathom’: Cubs host Albert Pujols as he approaches home run No. 700
Cubs’ Javier Assad debuts, Nicholas Padilla 27th man in doubleheader vs. Cardinals
Cubs to call up Javier Assad to start Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Cardinals
Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks’ injury shifts focus to important 2023: ‘I need to produce’
Willson Contreras is 17th player with at least 4 seasons of 20 or more homers with Cubs
The Latest
A student walks on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.
Education
12 things to know about Biden’s new student debt cancellation plan
Biden’s plan will wipe out $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant recipients and eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for other borrowers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz stands with quarterback Jay Cutler during training camp in 2010.
Bears
Mike Martz: Bears’ offense could be league’s least talented since 0-16 Lions
That’s the Bears’ worst nightmare — that they can’t find out what they have in Fields because of a below-average roster.
By Patrick Finley
 
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Nation/World
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears left tackle Braxton Jones stretching during a recent practice at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom
The Bears will get a good idea of how ready Jones is for his Week 1 opponent (the 49ers’ Nick Bosa) if he gets some snaps against Browns star Myles Garrett on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters on March 22, 2019 into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
R. Kelly
‘Is this funny?’: Defense attorneys in R. Kelly trial tear into prosecution witness who smiles back
Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean tried to tick through all the crimes Charles Freeman could have been charged with had he not secured an immunity deal. The judge cut her off but she quipped, “It would take me too long to go through them all.”
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 