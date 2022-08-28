The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs to put Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson on restricted list for Toronto series

Teams visiting Toronto this year have placed unvaccinated players on the restricted list due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for entry.

By  Maddie Lee
   
1415275436.JPG

Getty

The Cubs will put Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson on the restricted list for their three-game series in Toronto, manager David Ross announced Sunday.

Because of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for entry, visiting teams have been able to place unvaccinated players on the restricted list for games in Toronto and call up replacement players. Sampson is starting in Milwaukee on Sunday, so the Cubs are expected to get just one replacement player for the trip.

“Only two guys, we’d like it to be no one, but at the end of the day we trusted everybody to make the best decision for them,” manager David Ross said. “And it gives other guys opportunity as well. So, it is what it is. Everybody has to deal with it around the league.”

Right-hander Javier Assad, who debuted in the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Cardinals last week, is slated to start Monday in the series opener, followed by right-hander Marcus Stroman on Tuesday. The starter for Wednesday, when Steele was lined up to pitch next, remains listed as “TBD.”

Last season, the vaccine threshold for relaxed COVID-19 protocols was 85 percent of players and other on-field personnel. The Cubs never reached it.

