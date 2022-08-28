The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Why David Ross pulled Adrian Sampson in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ loss to Brewers

Sampson allowed one run in 3 1⁄3 innings.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Why David Ross pulled Adrian Sampson in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ loss to Brewers
Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Brewers on Sunday.

Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Brewers on Sunday.

AP Photos

MILWAUKEE – Cubs manager David Ross saw an opportunity to, as he put it, “go for the game early.” The move backfired in the Cubs’ 9-7 loss to the Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field.

“Sometimes that happens,” he said.

It happened in the fourth inning. Cubs starter Adrian Sampson had allowed one run in three frames, on Hunter Renfroe’s third-inning RBI double. Sampson had given up some hard contact, but he – and a strong defensive effort behind him – limited the damage. To open the fourth inning, Sampson induced a ground-out from Keston Hiura.

With the bottom of the lineup coming up, and the Cubs holding onto a 2-1 lead, Ross walked to the mound to make a pitching change.

“It was shorter than I would have liked it to be,” Sampson said. “But it doesn’t matter how long you’re out there, it’s just one pitch at a time until Rossy comes out there and takes the ball from you.”

He confirmed that he was surprised he didn’t get a longer leash.

“I would say that if I threw 150 pitches, though,” he said.

Asked about his thought process in that moment, Ross cited the hard contact, traffic on the bases – Sampson allowed five hits – and Sampson’s high pitch count each inning. He’d thrown 61 pitches by the time Ross pulled him

“It just looked like he was working really hard,” Ross said, “and I had both lefties down there ready to go in that heavy left-handed lineup. And if they would have pinch-hit for that, then we could have circled back to the right.”

Entering play Sunday, left-handed batters were hitting just .188 against Cubs left-hander Sean Newcomb this season. And Brewers lefty batter Jace Peterson was coming up to bat next.

Ross called for Newcomb with one out in the fourth, and put together his worst outing of the season.

“I didn’t expect it to go that way, for sure,” Ross said. “He’s been throwing the ball well.”

Newcomb gave up three straight singles, and a two-run home run to Christian Yelich, before recording an out. Then, he walked Rowdy Tellez and got out of the inning when catcher Yan Gomes threw out Tellez attempting to steal.

To open the fifth inning, Newcomb issued a walk and gave up a two-run homer to Kolten Wong. Newcomb gave up six runs, a season high, in one inning pitched.

“The fact that he’s been dominating lefties pretty good, and I don’t think he got one [lefty] out, we’ll just look at if there’s something that he’s giving away,” Ross said.

Ross didn’t mention it, but pulling Sampson before the end of the fourth inning also guaranteed the Cubs could get a second replacement player in Toronto.

The Cubs will put Sampson and Steele on the restricted list for the Blue Jays series due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for entry. Teams aren’t allowed replacement players for starters who go over the threshold in their previous start and aren’t lined up to start in the series.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Cubs to put Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson on restricted list for Toronto series
Cubs’ Wade Miley hoping to return this season, prove he isn’t broken
Why Cubs could skip Justin Steele’s next start even though he feels fine after exiting with tight back
How injuries have impacted the White Sox and Cubs in 2022
Yankee bond: How a Cubs coach helped mold prospect Hayden Wesneski before trade
The Latest
Two teens are facing charges in connection with a carjacking from Feb. 9, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
Man shot wife in South Holland home after she told him she was leaving: prosecutors
Timothy Lasenby, 39, told officers responding to the shooting about 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 26 that his wife had shot herself inside their home in the 15600 block of Rose Drive, prosecutors said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally shot Glenwood man whom he wrongly believed put out a hit on a relative, prosecutors say
Isaiah Collier, 35, of northwest Indiana, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 22 shooting of Tyler Hawker, 26, Cook County prosecutors said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
6-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park
A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
06_24_04_kim_sox08.jpg
White Sox
Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
Crede, who delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series title, said his back feels better, with some limitations.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th
After a five-game winning streak that put them five games above .500 and one game out of first place in the AL Central, the Sox have lost nine of 11 to dip two games under .500.
By Mark Gonzales
 