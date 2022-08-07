Quiet Cubs offense wastes Adrian Sampson quality start in loss to Marlins

The Cubs got a quality start from Adrian Sampson, but he didn’t receive the offensive support he needed to beat Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo and two Miami relievers combined to hold Cubs hitters to two hits in a 3-0 Marlins win Sunday. With a chance to sweep Miami, the Cubs offense didn’t get a hit until Yan Gomes’ single with two outs in the fifth against Luzardo, who threw seven innings.

After the first pitch was delayed 56 minutes due to rain, Sampson went six innings and allowed three runs and six hits. That was good enough to give the Cubs their eighth quality start since July 16, following a 29-game stretch that saw them put up six quality starts.

Sampson has been a part of the rotation’s resurgence, which has been helped along by the improvement of Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson. Sunday was Sampson’s eighth start of the season and the seventh where he’s gone at least five innings.

Another reason for the resurgence has been renewed health. Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly have returned, giving manager David Ross two trusted veterans to use.

Nobody can say whether the Cubs’ season would’ve turned out differently if their starting pitching had stayed intact. During Sunday’s pregame media session, Ross implied that thought has crossed his mind.

“I think the main thing I want to say is I wish they were healthy all year,” Ross quipped. “This is what we knew we were missing. These guys are really good major-league pitchers. It’s nice to have them back.”

Even with Stroman and Smyly back on the mound, the Cubs’ planned rotation isn’t completely healthy. Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) is on the 15-day injured list and could miss the rest of the season, and Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday.

Sampson is healthy, and he was strong through the first four innings but struggled in the fifth. Following a Charles Leblanc leadoff double, Jacob Stallings’ two-run homer gave Miami a 2-0 lead. Peyton Burdick followed on the next pitch with his first career home run to put the Marlins ahead 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Cubs offense wasn’t doing much against Luzardo. The Cubs’ lone baserunner through the first 4 2/3 innings was Seiya Suzuki, who reached when Joey Wendle let a grounder go through his legs with two outs in the first.

