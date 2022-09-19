The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki looking good, thanks to late push

An upswing in the last month has positioned him among the better Cubs rookies of the expansion era, which started in 1961.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki looking good, thanks to late push
Since Aug. 21, Seiya Suzuki is hitting .337/.406/.545. His 164 wRC+ is 24th in baseball for that period.

Since Aug. 21, Seiya Suzuki is hitting .337/.406/.545. His 164 wRC+ is 24th in baseball for that period.

Aaron Doster/AP

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki’s first major-league season has had its ups and downs, but an upswing in the last month has positioned him among the better Cubs rookies of the expansion era, which started in 1961.

Suzuki, who is in Japan on paternity leave, has a .769 OPS, 115 weighted runs created plus and 1.7 Fangraphs WAR in 417 plate appearances.

That sits comfortably among Cubs position players who won National League Rookie of the Year awards. It’s not in the ballpark with 2015 winner Kris Bryant (.857, 136, 6.1) or 2008 winner Geo Soto (.868, 120, 3.0), but it compares favorably to 1989 winner Jerome Walton (.720, 103, 2.0), 1961 winner Billy Williams (.822, 110, 1.2) and 1962 winner Ken Hubbs (.645, 70, minus-0.6).

Among notable non-award winners, Adolfo Phillips put up a 3.4 fWAR in 1966, second among expansion-era Cubs rookie position players; Mel Hall, who appeared in 12 seasons with a 7.0 career fWAR, had 2.9 of it with the Cubs in 1983; and middle infielder Addison Russell, who had a 2.6 fWAR in 2015, did it with defense despite a 90 wRC+.

Suzuki won’t win NL Rookie of the Year. A pair of Braves figure to be the leaders, with pitcher Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA, 4.9 fWAR) the favorite over outfielder Michael Harris II (.305/.344/.541, 18 home runs, 4.4 fWAR).

For Suzuki, however, getting to this point has required a turnaround. He bottomed out at a .717 OPS on Aug. 20. He was hitting .241/.315/.402 for 100 wRC+ and a mere 0.8 fWAR. A 100 wRC+ signifies a league-average hitter, and league-average offense isn’t particularly valuable from a corner outfielder.

But Suzuki has been a different player since Aug. 21, hitting .337/.406/.545, with his 96 plate appearances including four of his 13 homers. His star-level 164 wRC+ is 24th in baseball for that period, and he has tacked 0.9 on to his fWAR.

During the hot streak, 25% of Suzuki’s batted balls have been line drives. Before Aug. 21, only 17% were liners. According to Fangraphs data, in the earlier period, Suzuki generated soft contact on 20.1% of batted balls, medium on 51.5% and hard on 28.4%. Of late, there has been much more hard contact, with soft on 16.2%, medium on 39.7% and hard on 44.1%.

The season has gone in the opposite direction for the Cubs rookie with the next-highest fWAR. Man of many positions Christopher Morel is at 1.4 fWAR for the season, with 104 wRC+ and a .727 OPS.

When Suzuki bottomed out, Morel was riding high with a .788 OPS, 120 wRC+ and 1.7 WAR. Since Aug. 21, the numbers have nosedived to a .459 OPS on .141/.225/.234 hitting, 33 wRC+ — one-third that of an average hitter — and minus-0.4 fWAR.

The cold streak is only 72 plate appearances, and Cubs fans can hope it’s no omen. Worrisome is a 40.3% strikeout rate that has rocketed after 30.5% in the earlier period.

For Suzuki, however, the arrow is pointing up when he returns to Wrigley.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ 2023 rotation far from settled
Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson willing to keep proving himself
Just Sayin’: The good news is, a whole lot of bad teams could win the Big Ten West
Hayden Wesneski sparkles in start, but Cubs fall to Rockies in ninth
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner’s return from injury uncertain
Baseball quiz: Royale edition
The Latest
A CPD officer died Sept. 1, 2022, of an apparent suicide.
Crime
CPD employee found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Dan Ryan Woods
The 55-year-old man worked as a detention aide in the Austin District on the West Side, according to sources and an alert from the Police Department.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago City Council, meeting on May 29, 2019.
City Hall
Ald. Vasquez seeks to cap City Council pay raises
Ald. Andre Vasquez is not one of 17 council members who have declined the latest pay raise. But he’s not oblivious to the pre-election dilemma. In fact, he’s proposing a cap of 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is yes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers improved to 24-5 in his career against the Bears with his latest victory against them Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Bears
Sunday was just another Aaron Rodgers squeeze play
Unfortunately for Bears, longtime Packers QB’s relationship with them is one of predator vs. prey .
By Rick Telander
 
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney sits on the turf at Lambeau Field after a play in the game against the Packers last season.
Bears
Bears WR Darnell Mooney, TE Cole Kmet must be at forefront of passing game
Mooney and Kmet have a combined seven targets through two games. Can the Bears have a thriving passing attack without them leading the way? “No,” says coach Matt Eberflus.
By Jason Lieser
 
Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022.
Other Views
What’s a stake in Illinois, now that Indiana has made most abortions illegal
Indiana has joined surrounding states that also have abortion restrictions. In Illinois, we expect to see an additional 20,000 to 30,000 extra patients travel to our state for abortion care in the next year.
By Erica Hinz, MD
 