Cubs non-tender Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts
The Cubs agreed to terms with Patrick Wisdom, avoiding arbitration, and tendered contracts to six other arbitration-eligible players
The Cubs did not tender contracts to a trio of relievers who missed much or all of this past season due to injury, making Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts free agents after the deadline Friday.
The Cubs also agreed to terms on a 2024 contract with corner infielder Patrick Wisdom, avoiding arbitration in his first year of eligibility. He’s set to earn $2,725,000, a source confirmed.
The Cubs tendered contracts to six other arbitration-eligible players: left-hander Justin Steele; relievers Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather; third baseman Nick Madrigal; and outfielder Mike Tauchman.
By non-tendering Heuer, Hughes and Roberts, the Cubs opened three spots on their previously full 40-man roster.
The Latest
“It’s really early in the investigation,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Friday. The Yellow Line will remain suspended for five days. Meanwhile, at least two lawsuits related to the accident have been filed.
The move by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office comes weeks after WBEZ and the Sun-Times identified officers who appeared on leaked membership rolls for the anti-government group.
Prosecutors kicked off their case with Elmhurst University political science professor Constance Mixon, who began to explain Chicago city government to the jury.
A 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was lit Friday night, signaling the official start to Chicago’s holiday season.
Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a waste of time?