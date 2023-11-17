The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs non-tender Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts

The Cubs agreed to terms with Patrick Wisdom, avoiding arbitration, and tendered contracts to six other arbitration-eligible players

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs non-tender Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts
Cubs_Pirates_Baseball__11_.jpg

AP Photos

The Cubs did not tender contracts to a trio of relievers who missed much or all of this past season due to injury, making Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts free agents after the deadline Friday. 

The Cubs also agreed to terms on a 2024 contract with corner infielder Patrick Wisdom, avoiding arbitration in his first year of eligibility. He’s set to earn $2,725,000, a source confirmed. 

The Cubs tendered contracts to six other arbitration-eligible players: left-hander Justin Steele; relievers Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather; third baseman Nick Madrigal; and outfielder Mike Tauchman.

By non-tendering Heuer, Hughes and Roberts, the Cubs opened three spots on their previously full 40-man roster. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger declines qualifying offer from Cubs
New Cubs manager Craig Counsell wants the pressure? Good — because it’s not going anywhere
Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with Cubs
How Cubs sold new manager Craig Counsell on their ‘vision’
Craig Counsell-for-David Ross cleansing means Cubs can’t talk about family, culture anymore
How Cubs are approaching pitching market
The Latest
A person is taken away via ambulance on Nov. 16, 2023 after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment near the Howard CTA station.
Transportation
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
“It’s really early in the investigation,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Friday. The Yellow Line will remain suspended for five days. Meanwhile, at least two lawsuits related to the accident have been filed.
By Rosemary SobolSophie Sherry, and 3 more
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
The move by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office comes weeks after WBEZ and the Sun-Times identified officers who appeared on leaked membership rolls for the anti-government group.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) and his wife, former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, walk into the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Thursday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Stickler’ defense? Opening statements wrap in Burke trial, feds begin calling witnesses
Prosecutors kicked off their case with Elmhurst University political science professor Constance Mixon, who began to explain Chicago city government to the jury.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Chicago’s official Christmas tree was lit on Friday night in Millennium Park as thousands of revelers took in the extravaganza.&nbsp;
Chicago
City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
A 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was lit Friday night, signaling the official start to Chicago’s holiday season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Bulls
Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?
Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a waste of time?
By Steve Greenberg
 