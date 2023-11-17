Cubs non-tender Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts

The Cubs did not tender contracts to a trio of relievers who missed much or all of this past season due to injury, making Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts free agents after the deadline Friday.

The Cubs also agreed to terms on a 2024 contract with corner infielder Patrick Wisdom, avoiding arbitration in his first year of eligibility. He’s set to earn $2,725,000, a source confirmed.

The Cubs tendered contracts to six other arbitration-eligible players: left-hander Justin Steele; relievers Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather; third baseman Nick Madrigal; and outfielder Mike Tauchman.

By non-tendering Heuer, Hughes and Roberts, the Cubs opened three spots on their previously full 40-man roster.

