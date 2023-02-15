The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs president Jed Hoyer not setting deadline for extension talks with Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner

Cubs spring training Day 1 notes: Codi Heuer could be heading for 60-day IL, Marcus Stroman applauds WBC.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs president Jed Hoyer not setting deadline for extension talks with Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner
ST23_happ_01.1_8x12.jpg

MESA, ARIZ. – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is not viewing the first day of spring training as a hard deadline for extension talks with Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner’s camps.

“We’ve had good dialogue with both sides,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “We’re not going to cut it off because we’re here today. Like I said, my preference is really not to get towards the end of spring training and get to a place where I feel like it’s affecting the preparation and mentality, I would say, for the season.”

He’d shared that sentiment earlier in the offseason, and he said he’s also communicated that preference to the players’ representatives. Hoyer wouldn’t divulge how much progress had been made in extension talks, per team policy, but he characterized them as “positive conversations.”

Hoerner sill has two years of arbitration left, so even if the Cubs don’t reach an extension agreement with him this spring, they could come back to the table. Happ, on the other hand, is in his final year of club control.

Injured list decisions

The Cubs may put reliever Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL to start the season, Hoyer revealed on Wednesday. 

Heuer is working back from Tommy John surgery and was targeting late June or early July for his return. But he’s shown good progress. He threw off a mound on Wednesday as one of seven pitchers scheduled for bullpens on the first day of Spring Training. 

Starter Kyle Hendricks’ timeline is less certain as he works back from missing the last three months of the 2022 season with a shoulder strain. He’s in the long-toss portion of his throwing program, approaching the next step: throwing off a mound.

“We know he’s going to be delayed; we’ll have a lot of discussions about how much,” Hoyer said. “But certainly, we’re prepared to start the season without him, and we’ll see when he comes back. But the most important thing is getting back to pitching like Kyle Hendricks, and we’re willing to wait a little while for that.”

Stroman applauds WBC

Right-hander Marcus Stroman isn’t just excited about returning to the World Baseball Classic, this time representing Puerto Rico after winning a championship and MVP award with the United States in 2017.

“The WBC experience is the best experience I’ve had playing baseball,” Stroman said. “I’ll tell everybody that there’s that excitement, that level of energy, you don’t get that in an MLB game.” 

He remembers covering his ears to warm up a half an hour before the United States’ game against the Dominican Republic during pool play in Miami.

“Just because the sound was overwhelming,” he said. “And those are the type of things that excite me. I feel like those are the environments, the moments you want to be in and play in. I can’t wait to compete in that tournament because I feel like it displays baseball in the best light.”

He is one of 17 members of the Cubs organization on WBC rosters this spring. 

Quotable

“From just the little bit of time that I’ve been here, you’ve got a lot of guys that care about each other. And we always would have a saying that good teams hang out together. And I feel like this can embody that.” – Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson on his new teammates

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs pitchers enter spring training with head start on previous years
Storylines to follow at Cubs spring training camp
MLB makes extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ permanent
Evaluating the Cubs’ offseason, from most improved to most pressing questions
Cubs agree to deal with reliever Michael Fulmer
Seiya Suzuki, Marcus Stroman headline Cubs named to World Baseball Classic rosters
The Latest
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks deals. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks ‘in good spirits’ but no timeline for return
Manager Pedro Grifol says it’s “too early to tell” what White Sox will do with closer role
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks to the podium to deliver his budget and State of the State address at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday.
Springfield
Pritzker proposes budget with nearly $1 billion boost for students — from preschool to college
Education, human services, pensions and health care would receive a large majority of the governor’s $49.6 billion budget. “I’ve laid out a budget agenda that does everything possible to invest in the education of our children,” he told lawmakers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ spring opens to darkness, gloom — and it has nothing to do with the weather
With pitcher Mike Clevinger in camp, general manager Rick Hahn faced many unpleasant questions.
By Steve Greenberg
 
In this file photo, crime scene tape hangs from the porch of a home on Oct. 11, 2022 at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.
Crime
Attorney for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord demands trial, says client was framed
Sandra Kolalou faces murder and other charges after Chicago police searched a Northwest Side home were she rented a room and found 69-year-old Frances Walker’s head in a kitchen freezer, officials said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
DeKalb’s Davon Grant (23) hangs in the air as he shoots and hits a short jumper against Neuqua Valley.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 