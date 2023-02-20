The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts sheds light on team spending, sportsbook, streaming

Could the Cubs go over the luxury tax this year?

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts signs autographs and spends time with fans Monday at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts has said he expects the team payroll will be right around the competitive balance tax. But what if the Cubs get off to a hot start and look like a potential playoff contender? Will president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and company be beholden to staying under the luxury tax? 

“You want to be careful going over the CBT because there are penalties,” Ricketts said Monday, on the first day of full squad workouts. “And some of the penalties are merely financial, but over time, they become draft pick slots and those kinds of things. So, you want to be thoughtful about it, and you want to just be alert and manage around it if you can. If we’re mid-season and we need a player, we’ll do what we have to do then.” 

That sounds like a “no,” the Cubs won’t let the CBT stop them from adding the right player. But there’s a catch or two. Ricketts won’t be impersonating Steve Cohen or John Middleton anytime soon. 

Ricketts joined Cubs camp Monday, and after addressing the players as part of the first-day organizational meetings, he spoke with the gathered media on a wide range of topics. Much of the conversation hinged on team spending.

Understanding Ricketts’ approach requires an understanding of the competitive balance tax, a measure that its supporters claim protects parity across MLB and its detractors say promotes salary suppression.

The CBT taxes teams that go over a preset payroll threshold. In 2023 that threshold is $233 million, and it incrementally rises each year of the current collective bargaining agreement. The penalties are determined by how much the team spends over the threshold and how many years in a row they have done so. Teams that come in $40 million-plus above the threshold also lose draft position. 

The Cubs rank No. 9 in projected luxury tax payroll this year (about $225 million), according to roster resource. Considering the Cubs are in the No. 3 market in the country, many vocal fans have called for the team to be a perennial top spender. 

“If we see an opportunity, or it’s the right time to go over for a year or two, we’ll have the ability to do that,” Ricketts said. “But we’ll manage that year to year. I’m not gonna promise Top 5 or anything like that. But we will definitely put the resources we have on the field.”

A year or two at a time, sure. But Ricketts was much more wary about sitting above the threshold for any longer than that. Clubs incur the highest penalties when they’re above the threshold for three or more consecutive years. 

Hold your bets

The DraftKings Sportsbook the Cubs are building on the outside of Wrigley Field won’t be ready for Opening Day, Ricketts said. 

“It’ll be sometime maybe late spring, early summer,” he said. 

The Cubs don’t profit off fans’ bets, but there are other financial advantages. 

“What we primarily get out of that is DraftKings as a sponsor,” Ricketts said, “and all the sponsorship revenue goes back through the team to, to the baseball guys to spend more or less.” 

Stream away … soon? 

Ricketts said they’re “still looking at” a direct-to-consumer option for streaming Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network this season.

“The most important thing with our direct-to-consumer is, we just want to do it right the first time,” he said. “We want to make sure that when we do have it out there, it’s of good value to fans. And we realize that the way people consume the game is changing. We want to make sure we accommodate that. But it’s kind of like a measure twice, cut once thing for us.”

That, too, may not be ready for Opening Day.

