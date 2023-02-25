Cubs get first taste of pitch clock in spring training opener vs. Giants

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs got their first taste of the rule changes in action in their 10-8 win against the Giants to open their Cactus League schedule Saturday.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger benefitted from the first clock violation call, when Giants right-hander Tristan Beck was charged with an automatic ball in the first inning. There were believed to be as many as five clock violations in the game, but MLB did not provide an official count.

There was also some confusion over whether Cubs first baseman Eric Hosmer had called timeout during an at-bat in the bottom of the third inning – he was awarded time. But otherwise, the implementation went smoothly. The Cubs and Giants didn’t experience any of the drama of the Red Sox and Braves’ game, which ended in a tie on a clock violation call.

“I actually enjoyed it,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “I feel like it keeps the tempo going. … There’s just a couple little kinks to get used to. We’re not 100% sure [how it works] the beginning of the inning between at-bats because I feel like there were a couple of times where guys got surprised.”

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who allowed one run two innings Saturday, already is looking for ways to take advantage of the rule. Messing with hitters’ timing was one of his tools even before the pitch clock.

“If they’re going to make us rush,” he said, “then I’m going to find a way to be me out there no matter what.”

The game, the Cubs’ first with the pitch clock, lasted three hours and six minutes.

