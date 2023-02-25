The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Sanker gonna be sankin’: The origin story of Marcus Stroman’s defining pitch

Stroman got the start in the Cubs’ spring training opener Satruday against the Giants.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘Sanker gonna be sankin’: The origin story of Marcus Stroman’s defining pitch
Right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed a run in two innings as the Cubs beat the Giants 10-8 in their Spring Training opener Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed a run in two innings as the Cubs beat the Giants 10-8 in their Spring Training opener Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.

MESA, Ariz. – Even before right-hander Marcus Stroman took the mound in the Cubs’ Cactus League opener against the Giant on Saturday, he provided a catchphrase of sorts for the team. 

When asked last week about the pairing of Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner up the middle, he said: “That sanker gonna be sankin’.” 

The quote took off, referenced by players, coaches and media members alike in the coming days. Obvious Shirts even put it on a shirt. But more than providing a catchy mantra that tapped into the strength of this Cubs team – a group built on run prevention – Stroman’s sinker and its development served as a turning point in his career.

“If I never found that pitch,” he said in a conversation with the Sun-Times, “I don’t think I would have had the career that I’ve had up to this point.”

The story of how he found that pitch begins the summer of 2014, with a rookie Stroman sitting on his couch in Toronto, a ball in his hand. 

“I’m always playing with a baseball,” Stroman said, “and it’s just a grip that I felt in my hand that felt very comfortable and loose.” 

Stroman’s unique sinker grip is essentially a one-seamer, with the ball rotated off a more traditional finger placement. It felt comfortable, so he took it from his couch into catch the next day. 

“It kept doing the same thing over and over with really good depth,” he said. 

Stroman’s next start was against the Rangers. He told his catcher, Dioner Navarro, that he’d been playing with a sinker. Maybe after another bullpen, they could break it out in a game. He never expected to throw it that day. 

Fast forward to the fifth inning. The Blue Jays had just taken a two-run lead the half-inning before. With two outs and a full count against Rangers leadoff man Shin-Soo Choo, Stroman looked in to get the sign from Navarro. 

Sinker. 

Stroman paused. 

“I’m like, there’s no way he just called a sinker,” Storman said. 

He remembers Navarro putting the sign down again and throwing up his hands. Throw it. 

So, Stroman threw it, and Choo watched the ball cross the plate, breaking down and out for strike three.

“Shin-Soo Chu’s a really good hitter,” Stroman said. “... For him to take a 3-2 heater down the middle just showed you how good the action and the depth was.” 

And so, Stroman’s sinker was born. 

The next year, his sinker usage jumped from 18.1 percent to 41.3 percent, according to Baseball Savant. 

“I used to try to throw the ball as hard as I can at the box,” Stroman said, “And that’s not realistic for your body, for your mind, year after year after year. So, the movement, it allowed me to find a pitch, a fastball, that I can throw in the zone and get minimal contact, weak contact against anybody. And that’s a really confident feeling when you have that.”

The past couple seasons have been about adding back Stroamn’s four-seam fastball. He relied on the four-seamer too much at the beginning of last season, and the quality of his sinker suffered. When he got in a groove in the second half, it was because he’s gone back to leaning on his sinker. But he said he and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy have been workshopping his four-seamer. 

“I think I have it,” Stroman said. “It’s not something I’m ever going to depend on, and it’s not something I’m ever going to come out and make a dominant pitch of mine. It’s something that I’m going to flash, use late.”

The key, according to Stroman, has been a tweak in his workouts, focussing more on stability and mobility, as opposed to lifting heavy. But the star of his arsenal won’t change. 

That sanker gonna be sankin’.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scratched from Cactus League opener with oblique tightness
Off the wall: Cubs minor-league coordinator James Ogden builds customized tools for pitchers
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks throws off a mound for first time in 7 1⁄2 months: ‘Man, that’s you.’
Cubs tout ‘good vibes,’ banter on new-look team
Cody Bellinger feeling refreshed, confident in first spring training with Cubs
Cubs skipper David Ross says Christopher Morel has ‘a lot of growth potential’ in Year 2
The Latest
Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy in 2018.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ mood tense as Patrick Kane departs, with others likely soon to follow
Sam Lafferty was also scratched Saturday to protect him for a likely imminent trade. That forced the Hawks to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Sharks and left a “weird” feeling in the locker room.
By Ben Pope
 
Elvis Andrus in 2022. (AP)
Elvis Andrus gets to work as White Sox’ everyday second baseman
“It’s a challenge for sure, and I’m always welcome and open to challenge,” Andrus said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Patrick Beverley’s debut with Bulls eye-opening in many ways
There have been questions about the leadership in the Bulls’ locker room since 2017. While Beverley might solve that short-term, it’s an indication of just how flawed this roster is.
By Joe Cowley
 
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good choice.
Taste
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pairs of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Vaughn is entering his third major-league season and his first with the first-base job.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 