Cubs lefty Justin Steele out, right-hander Javier Assad to start vs. Dodgers

MESA, Ariz. — For the second time in as many spring training games, the Cubs scratched a player from the starting lineup. This time, right-hander Javier Assad got the start against the Dodgers on Sunday, replacing lefty Justin Steele.

Steele threw a light bullpen two days ago and was experiencing arm fatigue the next day, according to manager David Ross.

“Probably erring on the side of caution,” Ross said. “He’s thrown a lot so far.”

Steele estimated that he’d already thrown 15 bullpens before camp opened. The Cubs are planning to let him recover for a few days, throw a bullpen and then make his next start.

In other injury news, Seiya Suzuki, who the Cubs scratched from the lineup Saturday with left oblique tightness, is scheduled to undergo imaging Sunday.

“Wait and see what information the imaging gives us back,” Ross said, “and plan from there.”

