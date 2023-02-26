The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs lefty Justin Steele out, right-hander Javier Assad to start vs. Dodgers

In other injury news, Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) is scheduled to undergo imaging Sunday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs lefty Justin Steele out, right-hander Javier Assad to start vs. Dodgers
ST23_assad_01_8x12.jpg

Right-hander Javier Assad throws a live batting practice at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-22-2023. He’s set to start Sunday against the Dodgers.

MESA, Ariz. — For the second time in as many spring training games, the Cubs scratched a player from the starting lineup. This time, right-hander Javier Assad got the start against the Dodgers on Sunday, replacing lefty Justin Steele.

Steele threw a light bullpen two days ago and was experiencing arm fatigue the next day, according to manager David Ross.

“Probably erring on the side of caution,” Ross said. “He’s thrown a lot so far.”

Steele estimated that he’d already thrown 15 bullpens before camp opened. The Cubs are planning to let him recover for a few days, throw a bullpen and then make his next start.

In other injury news, Seiya Suzuki, who the Cubs scratched from the lineup Saturday with left oblique tightness, is scheduled to undergo imaging Sunday.

“Wait and see what information the imaging gives us back,” Ross said, “and plan from there.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs get first taste of pitch clock in spring training opener vs. Giants
‘Sanker gonna be sankin’: The origin story of Marcus Stroman’s defining pitch
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scratched from Cactus League opener with oblique tightness
Off the wall: Cubs minor-league coordinator James Ogden builds customized tools for pitchers
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks throws off a mound for first time in 7 1⁄2 months: ‘Man, that’s you.’
Cubs tout ‘good vibes,’ banter on new-look team
The Latest
Sennett.jpeg
Columnists
Punch ticket, grab book
“Shadow State” is the sort of a thriller that gets you through the hours spent traveling.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
16-year-old fatally shot, woman wounded in Ashburn
They were shot in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man found fatally shot in North Lawndale
Police said he was found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 2700 block of West 18th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” with a blow-up of his title character in his studio in Dublin, Calif.
Nation/World
‘Dilbert’ comic strip widely dropped after creator Scott Adams’s Black ‘hate group’ comments
Publications including the Chicago Tribune are dropping the comic strip after Adams, during his online video show, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group.”
By David A. Lieb | AP
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Caller doesn’t say goodbye, he just hangs up on me
Woman likes talking movies with her son’s best friend but doesn’t like his rude way of ending conversations.
By Abigail Van Buren
 