Friday, March 24, 2023
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman sharp in last start before Opening Day

Stroman said his slider felt the best it has all spring.

By  Maddie Lee
   
MESA, Ariz. – The Sloan Park crowd got its last look at Marcus Stroman on Friday before he takes the ball at Wrigley Field for Opening Day. They gave him a warm ovation as he headed for the dugout after a crisp start. 

“I felt good,” he said of the outing. “I felt like I got pretty good work in. My slider felt probably the best it’s felt all spring.” 

Stroman held the Rangers to one run through 5 ⅔ innings. He allowed five hits, but limited Texas to soft contact. 

He credited rookie Hayden Wesneski, whose slider is a highlight in his arsenal, with helping him sharpen his slider. They talked before the game about cues to generate more consistent horizontal movement. 

“He got me locked in,” Stroman said. “After throwing them things [in his start] yesterday, I had to make sure I picked his brain today.” 

Manager David Ross said a lot of factors went into his decision to name Stroman the Opening Day starter, including experience and how the rest of the rotation lined up. 

“Stro deserved it,” Ross said. “He earned it last year, one of our better pitchers on the back half, and he’s got a presence about him. And a guy that we expect to pitch big innings and carry this rotation we have throughout the season.”

The Cubs open the season at home next Thursday against the Brewers. 

“Obviously the energy at Wrigley’s different, and Opening Day’s always a little bit more,” Stroman said. “I love those atmospheres. I love that energy. So I’m excited. I’m excited to go out there and perform in front of that home crowd, which I truly believe is the best in the league.”

Hoerner still sidelined 

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who the team scratched from the lineup Thursday with tight left biceps, was out of both split squad lineups on Friday. 

“He’s fine,” Ross said. “He’s a tough guy, so whenever something’s bothering him, you raise a little bit of a red flag, but it’s all precautionary. And talking to him, he’s gotten a lot of at-bats, he feels good on his timing.”

Hoerner went through infield-outfield cutoff and relay drills Thursday, according to Ross. 

“Just not something we want to push,” Ross said. 

With Hoerner out, minor-league middle infielder Luis Vázquez got the start at second base. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. 

Closer battle

When plotting out bullpen moves, Ross can work backwards, in close games usually putting veterans Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger in the eighth and ninth innings and going from there. But he isn’t naming a closer. 

Ross posed this example: What if Boxberger’s changeup matched up well against the top part of the opponent’s lineup, and Fulmer’s cutter matched up against the bottom of the order? He’d play the matchups rather than labels. 

“Just makes the best sense to put them in a position to succeed,” he said. 

Cubs 5, Rangers 3

• Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson showed off his range and footwork on the first batter of the game, sliding to his right to field a grounder in the hole and throw out Marcus Semien at first.

• Luis Vázquez had the more powerful two-hit game, but Eric Hosmer also recorded two hits for the Cubs. 

• In addition to a strong start, right-hander Marcus Stroman fielded a sharp comebacker and caught Josh Jung off third base. 

• On deck: Cubs at Angels, 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Tempe, Marquee, 670-AM, Roenis Elías vs. TBD.

