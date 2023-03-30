Opening Day: Dansby Swanson drives in Cubs’ first run of 2023 in 4-0 win over Brewers

In Dansby Swanson’s first game as a Cub, a 4-0 Opening Day win Thursday against the Brewers, he drove in the team’s first run of the season.

Miles Mastrobuoni, also making his Cubs debut, and Nico Hoerner, fresh off a contract extension, stood on first and third with one out when Swanson stepped up to the plate in the third inning.

Swanson drove a single through the right side of the infield and pumped his fist as he ran to first, knowing Mastrobuoni would easily score to give the Cubs the lead.

Swanson rounded first base, and Brewers shortstop Willy Adames cut off the throw from right field to try to catch Swanson off the base. Swanson dove back, and Adames’ throw missed wide. Swanson popped up and pointed to Hoerner, who was turning toward home plate. He also scored.

That series of events gave way to a four-run rally as the Cubs batted through the order in the third. Trey Mancini, another offseason addition, and Yan Gomes also drove in runs.

Swanson notched two more singles in the game to start off his Cubs tenure 3-for-4. He is the first player to have at least three hits in a Cubs debut since Hoerner made his MLB debut in 2019.

On the mound for the Cubs, right-hander Marcus Stroman held the Brewers scoreless through six innings. He ended his outing with a strikeout, one of eight, as Brewers catcher William Contreras whiffed on a breaking ball for strike three.

Stroman clapped his right hand into his mitt and threw up his hands to the crowd’s applause on his way back to the dugout.

After Stroman, relievers Keegan Thompson, Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer completed the shutout.