Is it a problem that Cubs’ bullpen only has one lefty?

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs’ player development department can take a bow for their long-term vision in transforming minor-league outfielder Brandon Hughes into a dependable late-inning left-handed rookie last season.

But their offseason search for depth currently includes six non-roster invitees in camp. Given the implementation of the three-batter minimum in 2020, there is consideration to carrying Hughes as their lone lefty in the bullpen when they open the season in three weeks.

“We’ll figure out how to get lefties out some way,” manager David Ross said Wednesday. “Somebody’s got to figure it out.”

Ross hasn’t ruled out any of his six non-roster invitees, although free veteran free-agent lefty Zack Britton remains available. Some team officials once thought fondly of Rex Brothers, who pitched in 2020-21, but he announced his retirement last month.

With Major League Baseball implementing a more balanced schedule, there is a greater need to solve left-handed hitting foes outside the National League Central.

Fortunately for the Cubs, the solution could come from within their roster - and from the right side.

“I feel very confident facing righties and lefties, and I feel confident with the guys we have in the room,” Mark Leiter Jr. said. “We have a lot of guys that can fill a lot of different roles and getting both sides out.”

Leiter could be one of the few non-roster invitees with a strong shot to make the opening day roster. He limited left-handers to a .176 batting average and .328 slugging percentage.

Brad Boxberger, signed as a free agent in the offseason, has limited lefties to a .198 average and .322 slugging percentage over an 11-year career with six teams.

Carrying one left-handed reliever wouldn’t seem so rare. The 2002 World Champion Angels leaned on one left-hander - Dennis Cook - while Scott Schoeneweis alternated between the rotation and bullpen.

“You like having different looks in the bullpen, to mix and match arm slots and arm paths,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “But the necessity to have to have lefties in the bullpen or multiples has kind of changed because of the rule changes and because of the righties who have developed weapons to get lefties out.”

Leiter, 31, flourished once he was used exclusively as a reliever shortly before the All-Star break thanks to the effectiveness of a split-finger fastball. Leiter posted a 2.17 ERA with an 0.966 WHIP in 29 innings in the second half.

“The split “always been good,” Leiter said before pitching a scoreless inning in an exhibition game against Team Canada. “It’s a matter of sequencing and attacking more. In my past, I had it in the tank, maybe I didn’t utilize it the way I did last year.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Bourecki, Roenis Elias, Anthony Kay, former first-round pick Brendon Little, Eric Stout and Bailey Horn will continue to get opportunities, with Ross acknowledging that some of their velocities have been climbing to the mid-90 mph range.

With less than three weeks left in exhibition play, it would behoove the candidates to take advantage of learning the nuances of sequencing and fine-tuning pitches under the supervision of Hottovy, assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskas and bullpen coach Chris Young.

“I was fortunate to once be told, ‘you keep learning and get better, or you don’t play anymore,’ “ Leiter said. “I’ve taken that to heart.”

