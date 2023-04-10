The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs recall Nelson Velázquez, option Javier Assad before series opener vs. Mariners

Velázquez has already hit three home runs in Triple-A to start the season.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs recall Nelson Velázquez, option Javier Assad before series opener vs. Mariners
The Cubs recalled Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. File photo.

The Cubs recalled Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. File photo.

Getty

The day after outfielder Nelson Velázquez hit his third home run of the Triple-A season, he arrived in the Cubs clubhouse in Chicago, joining the club  before their series opener Monday against the Mariners.

The Cubs recalled Velázquez and, in a corresponding move, optioned right-hander Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. That brought the Cubs’ active roster to 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

“There’s a multitude of things, like just having a little bit better defense in right [field] to be able to put somebody in there later in games,” manager David Ross said. “And he’s swinging the bat really well down in Iowa.” 

Velázquez, who made his MLB debut last season, was in big-league camp with the Cubs this spring and played for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. But the Cubs decided to fill right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s spot with a rotating cast of versatile defenders, rather than a specialized outfielder, while Suzuki works back from the strained left oblique he injured before Cactus League play began. That left Velázquez off the Opening Day roster. 

“Get him down there, let him get his at-bats, get ready for the season,” Ross said when the Cubs optioned Velázquez to Triple-A in late March, “and hopefully get off to a good start in case we need to call up somebody. He would be one of those guys who would be in the mix.”

Though Suzuki is nearing a return, which could come as soon as the Cubs’ next road trip, the Cubs have carried only two true outfielders on their roster for a week and a half. 

Meanwhile, Velázquez did “get off to a good start” in Triple-A, with a 1.129 OPS in eight games. And he has experience making an impact off the bench. Last season, he hit .250 with 11 RBI in 32 at-bats as a substitute. 

Assad heads to Triple-A the day after throwing three innings against the Rangers. With Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay also able to throw multiple innings out of the bullpen, Assad’s outing Sunday was only his second of the year. After a strong spring, including a dominant WBC performance, Assad has given up three runs in each outing this season.

“It’s just not using him enough and the role that we had laid out,” Ross said of the decision to option Assad, “and just getting him back on a regular routine.”

The Cubs plan to stretch out Assad as a starter in Iowa, but Ross said he could still return to the majors in a relief role.

Injury report

Suzuki and left-hander Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) are progressing toward their returns from their respective minor-league rehab assignments. 

Hughes is scheduled to throw again in Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He’s eligible to return from the 15-day injured list this week, but the Cubs have not provided an exact timeline for his return.

Ross said in a “best-case scenario,” Suzuki would join the Cubs sometime during their west coast trip to Los Angeles and Oakland this Friday through next Wednesday. 

“We’re taking it day to day and making sure he feels comfortable, the at-bats start to build up,” Ross said. “Usually these guys get 50, 60 at-bats in spring training. He’s nowhere near that. So, just trying to get him built up as much as possible.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Defense hard to measure
MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon finishes strong but falls to 0-2
Mistakes magnified in Cubs’ 8-2 loss to Rangers
How will Seiya Suzuki’s imminent return affect the Cubs’ roster?
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson a ‘player who makes things happen’
The Latest
Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.
Crime
6th alleged member of O-Block street gang charged in shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck
Ralph Turpin, 33, joins 5 other suspected O Block members accused by feds of taking part in the attack on Carlton Weekly outside a north side boutique in 2020.
By Mohammad Samra
 
merlin_112667102.jpg
Obituaries
Al Jaffee, Mad magazine ‘Fold-In’ artist, dies at 102
Satirist contributed regular features, including “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions,” for decades.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was Chicago’s only Gold Glove winner last year.
Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Defense hard to measure
dWAR, other metrics take into account that all positions aren’t created equal.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound DLSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
City officials released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
The high-rises at 202 and 220 S. State bracket two smaller buildings. All are owned by the federal government, which wants to tear them down as possible security risks for the Dirksen Federal Building on Dearborn Street.
City Hall
Landmarks panel to consider recognition of 202 and 220 S. State buildings
Action by the city to preserve two unoccupied Loop towers could make it harder for the federal government, which owns the buildings, to tear them down as it wants.
By David Roeder
 