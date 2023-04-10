Cubs recall Nelson Velázquez, option Javier Assad before series opener vs. Mariners

The day after outfielder Nelson Velázquez hit his third home run of the Triple-A season, he arrived in the Cubs clubhouse in Chicago, joining the club before their series opener Monday against the Mariners.

The Cubs recalled Velázquez and, in a corresponding move, optioned right-hander Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. That brought the Cubs’ active roster to 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

“There’s a multitude of things, like just having a little bit better defense in right [field] to be able to put somebody in there later in games,” manager David Ross said. “And he’s swinging the bat really well down in Iowa.”

Velázquez, who made his MLB debut last season, was in big-league camp with the Cubs this spring and played for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. But the Cubs decided to fill right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s spot with a rotating cast of versatile defenders, rather than a specialized outfielder, while Suzuki works back from the strained left oblique he injured before Cactus League play began. That left Velázquez off the Opening Day roster.

“Get him down there, let him get his at-bats, get ready for the season,” Ross said when the Cubs optioned Velázquez to Triple-A in late March, “and hopefully get off to a good start in case we need to call up somebody. He would be one of those guys who would be in the mix.”

Though Suzuki is nearing a return, which could come as soon as the Cubs’ next road trip, the Cubs have carried only two true outfielders on their roster for a week and a half.

Meanwhile, Velázquez did “get off to a good start” in Triple-A, with a 1.129 OPS in eight games. And he has experience making an impact off the bench. Last season, he hit .250 with 11 RBI in 32 at-bats as a substitute.

Assad heads to Triple-A the day after throwing three innings against the Rangers. With Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay also able to throw multiple innings out of the bullpen, Assad’s outing Sunday was only his second of the year. After a strong spring, including a dominant WBC performance, Assad has given up three runs in each outing this season.

“It’s just not using him enough and the role that we had laid out,” Ross said of the decision to option Assad, “and just getting him back on a regular routine.”

The Cubs plan to stretch out Assad as a starter in Iowa, but Ross said he could still return to the majors in a relief role.

Injury report

Suzuki and left-hander Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) are progressing toward their returns from their respective minor-league rehab assignments.

Hughes is scheduled to throw again in Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He’s eligible to return from the 15-day injured list this week, but the Cubs have not provided an exact timeline for his return.

Ross said in a “best-case scenario,” Suzuki would join the Cubs sometime during their west coast trip to Los Angeles and Oakland this Friday through next Wednesday.

“We’re taking it day to day and making sure he feels comfortable, the at-bats start to build up,” Ross said. “Usually these guys get 50, 60 at-bats in spring training. He’s nowhere near that. So, just trying to get him built up as much as possible.”

