The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounceback lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off vs. Mariners

The Cubs beat the Mariners 3-2 in the 10th inning of the series opener Monday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounceback lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off vs. Mariners
Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly held the Mariners to one run through five innings on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly held the Mariners to one run through five innings on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Getty

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly’s curveball took such a dramatic dive that it hit the ground behind the plate as Mariners star Julio Rodriguez lunged after it and missed for strike three.

“We know this, he’s got a funky curveball,” catcher Yan Gomes said after the Cubs’ 3-2 walk-off victory in the 10th inning Monday against the Mariners. “He’s made his career out of it

The game ended with heroics from Nico Hoerner, who poked an RBI single into right field for his first career walk-off hit.

The victory started with a bounce-back outing for Smyly, who struck out Rodriguez twice on that curveball and leaned on it to strike out the side in the fifth. He held the Mariners to one run in five innings.

“If you’re trying to decipher a difference between my first game and the second game, I was a little more picky [in the first start],” Smyly said, “not just being aggressive and attacking hitters, which is what I like to do, get ahead in the count.”

To understand Smyly’s first two starts of the season, it’s necessary to look back at spring training. Smyly’s focus on his arm position this spring was an adjustment the Cubs hoped would pay off during the course of the season.

Sometimes performance dictates a change. But that wasn’t the case when pitching coach Tommy Hottovy noticed Smyly’s arm position had dropped slightly compared to when he was at his best last year. 

‘‘If you went only by pitch data, pitch metrics and location, he was doing that,’’ Hottovy said. ‘‘But there was something there that just wasn’t quite where we wanted it.’’

Smyly focused on his arm position when he was planting his foot. And though the process pushed back the switch to ‘‘compete mode’’ that pitchers often will make in their last two or so starts of spring training, Hottovy saw Smyly’s arm position trending in the right direction.

‘‘In the end, it’s going to help the pitch shape, it’s going to help location, command, stuff,’’ Hottovy said. ‘‘It’s also going to help recovery, and that was our biggest thing with him.’’

So even though Smyly’s arm position this spring was better than it had been in spring training 2022, Hottovy pointed out the difference from ‘‘peak Smyly,’’ when he posted a 2.03 ERA from mid-July through the end of August last season.

Hottovy wasn’t worried after Smyly’s first start of this season, in which he allowed six earned runs in 4⅔ innings but mostly limited the Reds to soft contact. Smyly was frustrated. 

“It’s tough because in spring, you’re able to work on things, but then you can also get into bad habits of focusing too much on one thing or the other,” Smyly said. “And you kind of get sidetracked from the actual game.”

On Monday, Smyly said his arm position was feeling more natural. And he wasn’t as in his head about his mechanics. He was just attacking. 

After establishing his fastball early, he turned to heavy curveball usage. The pitch accounted for 47% of the pitches he threw and generated seven whiffs, according to Statcast. In the fifth, his last inning on the mound, he threw the curve on 11 consecutive pitches.

He left the game with a one-run lead, which the bullpen maintained until Michael Fulmer gave up a towering solo home run to the Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

Then, it was Horner’s time to shine. 

Nick Madrigal, who started on second base thanks to the extra-innings rule, had already stolen third. Hoerner fouled off a slider, watched an inside fastball and fouled off another heater. Then, he went with a slider on the outside corner and sent it the other way.” 

“I was just so happy,” Hoerner said, a sheriff’s hat from catcher Yan Gomes perched on his head for the occasion. “What a special thing to experience.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs recall outfielder Nelson Velazquez, option pitcher Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa before series opener vs. Mariners
Baseball by the Numbers: Defense hard to measure
MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon finishes strong but falls to 0-2
Mistakes magnified in Cubs’ 8-2 loss to Rangers
How will Seiya Suzuki’s imminent return affect the Cubs’ roster?
The Latest
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback, “The Diary of Anne Frank”. A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School
Nation/World
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida high school
School officials removed the illustrated version of the popular diary after a conservative advocacy group said it minimized the Holocaust.
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 
The Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-2 at the United Center on Monday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse late in loss to Wild, remain tied for last place
The Hawks conceded three goals in the final six minutes Monday en route to a 4-2 defeat, their 11th in their last 12 games — despite outshooting the Wild 42-22 and dominating the first two periods.
By Ben Pope
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in Burbank
The man, 32, was in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, just outside Chicago city limits, when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tennessee v Virginia Tech
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th
Traylor and Malashka will be competing for a spot on Wade’s roster when training camp opens on April 30 in Deerfield.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Nation/World
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Five people were killed in the shooting inside Old National Bank. Police shot and killed the gunman. This is the 15th mass killing in the United States this year.
By Dylan Lovan | Associated Press and Claire Galofaro | Associated Press
 