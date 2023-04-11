Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leaves game vs. Mariners with ailment

Before the sixth inning began, shortstop Dansby Swanson strode from his spot at shortstop back to the dugout.

Nick Madrigal jogged out to second base, stuffing a card into his back pocket, as the Cubs made the last-minute substitution. Second baseman Nico Hoerner moved to the other side of second base to replace Swanson on defense.

The Cubs later announced Swanson had left the game with “lower left side tightness.”

Swanson, who the Cubs signed to a seven-year, $177 million contract this offseason, has been one of the team’s best hitters to start the season. He recorded four more hits Tuesday before exiting the game, bringing his slash line to .400/.467/.450.

Swanson has only missed one game since the beginning of the 2020 season.

