The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leaves game vs. Mariners with ailment

The Cubs said Swanson exited with “lower left side tightness” before the sixth inning.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leaves game vs. Mariners with ailment
Mariners_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg

AP Photos

Before the sixth inning began, shortstop Dansby Swanson strode from his spot at shortstop back to the dugout.

Nick Madrigal jogged out to second base, stuffing a card into his back pocket, as the Cubs made the last-minute substitution. Second baseman Nico Hoerner moved to the other side of second base to replace Swanson on defense.

The Cubs later announced Swanson had left the game with “lower left side tightness.”

Swanson, who the Cubs signed to a seven-year, $177 million contract this offseason, has been one of the team’s best hitters to start the season. He recorded four more hits Tuesday before exiting the game, bringing his slash line to .400/.467/.450.

Swanson has only missed one game since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Nelson Velázquez’s first career grand slam powers Cubs to comeback win vs. Mariners
Cubs injury updates on pitchers Kyle Hendricks, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer are promising
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounce-back lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off single
Cubs recall outfielder Nelson Velazquez, option pitcher Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa
Baseball by the Numbers: Defense hard to measure
MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules
The Latest
merlin_112683230.jpg
Crime
Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore
The woman was arguing with another bus passenger when she was shot in the collarbone. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
holmes_CST_041223_1.jpg
Bulls
A like-loathe relationship for the Bulls this season
The players and coach are likable and talented, but the Bulls have been so disappointing.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of Trump,
Nation/World
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified documents
The White House is sharing with leaders in both houses of Congress the intelligence files held by President Trump, Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence.
By Eric Tucker | Associated PressMichael Balsamo | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Petr Mrazek makes a save.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek carries Blackhawks to shocking win over Penguins
The Hawks’ 5-2 victory Tuesday dealt a massive blow to both their own draft lottery objectives — they jumped from 32nd to 30th in the NHL standings — and the Penguins’ playoff hopes. Only the Hawks’ own players and coaches appreciated the result.
By Ben Pope
 
Mariners_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Nelson Velázquez’s first career grand slam powers Cubs to comeback win vs. Mariners
Velázquez went 3-for-4 Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 