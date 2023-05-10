The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs activate Yan Gomes, option Miguel Amaya before series finale vs. Cardinals

Amaya heads to Triple-A, in a move that amounts to a promotion with a big-league detour.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs activate Yan Gomes, option Miguel Amaya before series finale vs. Cardinals
1252121221.jpg

Getty

Whistles sounded from the left-field bleachers as Cubs catcher Yan Gomes jogged across the outfield to the bullpen Wednesday afternoon before the series finale against the Cardinals. 

Earlier in the day, the Cubs activated Gomes off the seven-day concussion injured list. He started behind the plate.

“Actually gave him an extra day yesterday, making sure everything was up to speed,” manager David Ross said. “He feels great.” 

Gomes, who left the Cubs’ game in Washington, D.C. on May 1 after being hit in the head with a backswing, became eligible for reinstatement Tuesday, but rookie catcher Miguel Amaya got one last start. 

Gomes’ return to health meant the end of Amaya’s first stint in the big-leagues. But after starting the year in Double-A, he was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday – a promotion with a big-league detour. 

“The swings were good, the play discipline was good, the approach, how he handled the [pitching] staff, the way he interacted with his teammates and pitching department and the catchers, there’s a lot of positives from that,” Ross said. “It’s just extremely rewarding knowing, … in a position that’s really hard to find in the major leagues, we’ve got a young young man coming that we have high hopes for.”

Amaya went 3-for-13 over the course of six games – four starts and two appearances off the bench. He had a clutch RBI in his MLB debut. And he garnered praise from coaches and teammates alike. 

“He’s super professional,” veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon said after throwing to Amaya in his debut. “I can tell that he really wants to be really good, cares about his pitchers. … I think he’s gonna be good for a long time.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs squander Christopher Morel’s game-tying homer in his season debut in loss to Cardinals
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner planning to avoid IL stint after hamstring injury
Good times aren’t back at Wrigley yet, but you can see them from here
Cubs recall Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa, option Nelson Velazquez
Ex-Cub Willson Contreras embraces villain role in emotional return to Wrigley Field
Baseball by the Numbers: Let’s do the splits
The Latest
COPSHOT_051123_05.jpg
Crime
Two mothers joined by tragedy. One lost a daughter — a cop — the other’s 16-year-old son is accused of her murder
Among the four people accused of killing Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston is 16-year-old Jaylen Frazier.
By Matthew HendricksonDavid Struett, and 1 more
 
Kevin Trudeau speaks to reporters outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago in 2013. Trudeau could land in jail again, as a judge weighs whether the former TV pitchman is hiding cash he could be using to pay a $37 million judgment for making fraudulent claims in a diet book.
Crime
Kevin Trudeau fans still pony up millions to support pitchman convicted of fraud
The FTC — owed $37 million — is investigating whether Kevin Trudeau is hiding millions. His fan club raised $3 million from people who admire his teachings.
By Andy Grimm
 
The_Gospel_of_Colonus_photo_by_Joe_Mazza.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 11-17: The Mix
Court Theatre’s Oedipus musical, Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ Riccardo Muti’s CSO return and a Van Gogh exhibit are among the week’s cultural highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
&nbsp;Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees as he arrives at an event on his nationwide book tour in Smyrna, Georgia in March.
Elections
Florida Gov. DeSantis to hit Peoria this week — and how he’ll play depends entirely on which party you ask
Organizers of the downstate Lincoln Day Dinner say DeSantis will “speak on his successful Florida Blueprint,” as Republicans “fight the radical Progressive Left’s Marxist agenda here in Illinois.” But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “DeSantis’ views are not what we call freedom in Illinois.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Former Illinois state Sen. Thomas Cullerton walks with family and Lissa Druss (right) out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was sentenced to one year in prison in his embezzlement case last June. Druss recently hired Cullerton, who’s now out of prison and is a lobbyist.&nbsp;
Springfield
Ex-state senator who did prison time over job that required ‘little to no work’ finds work on the outside — as a state lobbyist
Ex-state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleaded guilty last summer to embezzling funds from a labor union and was sentenced to more than a year in prison. But he was released early — and 11 days later, he registered as a lobbyist with a public relations and government affairs firm.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 