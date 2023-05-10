The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ offensive resurgence partially washes away taste of missed opportunity vs. Cardinals

The Cubs avoided a sweep with a 10-4 win against the Cardinals in the series finale Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ offensive resurgence partially washes away taste of missed opportunity vs. Cardinals
Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki watches his RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki watches his RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Chicago.

AP Photos

Cubs fans stopped in the middle of Wrigley Field walkways to do the twist. “Sweet Home Chicago” blared. For a night, or at least an hour or two, the offensive lull of the last couple weeks were forgotten. 

The Cubs avoided a sweep with a 10-4 win against the Cardinals on Wednesday. It served as a silver lining in a series loss to the last-place team in the National League Central. 

“Up and down the lineup, it felt like all the things we were waiting to happen offensively came through,” manager David Ross said after the game. 

The Cubs have lost three of their past four series, against teams that are at or below .500. But the series loss to the division-rival Cardinals was the biggest missed opportunity.

The new, more balanced schedule has every team playing each other in at least one series, and it shaved in-division games from 19 against each opponent to 13. 

“[Before,] when it came to making up ground or whatever, you knew you had head-to-head contests,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “And you have a lot fewer of those now, and I do think it matters.” 

The Cubs were fortunate enough to meet the Cardinals, the preseason division favorites, as they were on a downward spiral. But in the first two games of the series, themes from the Cubs’ rough stretch prevailed. 

“We just haven’t been able to get the big hit,” Hoyer said before the game Wednesday. “And I think the biggest frustration of all of it is whenever you’re playing all those close games, it means someone gave up a run at some point, but ultimately, our pitching has been fantastic. Our run prevention has been fantastic.”

In the first two weeks of the season, the Cubs led MLB in batting average with runners in scoring position (.365). The last two weeks, they’ve been second-worst (.182) in the same category, topping only the Twins (.178), who they play this weekend. 

“I think everyone down there knows it is going to turn, but that doesn’t mean there’s not frustration about when it’s going to,” Hoyer said. “Probably the best way to say it is that I do take a lot of comfort in the underlying stuff. But ultimately, we’ve got to start scoring runs at the right times, and we’ve got to start winning games.”

Wednesday was a start. 

It began with an RBI double from Seiya Suzuki and a two-run homer from Patrick Wisdom in the third inning. And then, the Cubs just kept piling on. 

Yan Gomes, in his first game back from the seven-day concussion injured list, contributed a two-run homer of his own. Dansby Swanson hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Christopher Morel hit an RBI double and an RBI single in back-to-back innings. 

“To end the homestand with a win like that, especially against the Cards, I think it’s big for us and our momentum and our morale,” Wisdom said. “Even though we have a great clubhouse in there, just nice to go out there on the field and score a bunch of runs.”

The Cubs put up runs in the double digits for the first time since April 21 against the Dodgers. And at least for a night, they looked like the team that started the season on a hot streak.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs activate Yan Gomes, option Miguel Amaya before series finale vs. Cardinals
Cubs squander Christopher Morel’s game-tying homer in his season debut in loss to Cardinals
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner planning to avoid IL stint after hamstring injury
Good times aren’t back at Wrigley yet, but you can see them from here
Cubs recall Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa, option Nelson Velazquez
Ex-Cub Willson Contreras embraces villain role in emotional return to Wrigley Field
The Latest
merlin_113274416.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Can 2023 Sky maintain standard set by past stars?
The team James Wade constructed will only go as far as two-time All-Star and the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper takes them.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_106579504.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA preseason power rankings, Sky at No. 8
The overhaul of teams throughout the WNBA has the league primed for a highly entertaining season.
By Annie Costabile
 
U.S. Rep. Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A 13-count federal indictment unsealed in New York accuses Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ORG XMIT: NYSW118
Nation/World
N.Y. Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
The freshman congressman who has told repeated lies about his accomplishments, is accused of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress.
By Associated Press
 
Treat Mom to a heart-shaped pizza for Mother’s Day at Lou Malnati’s.
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out? Some options for Mother’s Day and beyond
Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus, special events and more.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed outside her Avalon Park home early Saturday.
Education
Slain CPD officer’s mother will accept her graduate degree from Loyola University
A professor says Officer Aréanah Preston was committed to upholding public safety while understanding how people come to make choices harmful to themselves and others.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 