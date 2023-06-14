What Cody Bellinger’s temporary move to first base might mean for Cubs’ Matt Mervis

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger notched the first hit and first RBI of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, promising signs as he regains his timing before returning from a bone bruise in his left knee.

And he played first base for the second consecutive game.

‘‘His biggest impact for the Cubs is probably playing center field,’’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. ‘‘But as we ease him back into the lineup and get his legs underneath him and things like that, it just makes a lot of sense.’’

When Bellinger is ready to return, the Cubs will have to decide how to make room for him on the roster and what his temporary move to first base will mean for rookie Matt Mervis. They planned to meet late Wednesday to discuss their options, the Sun-Times learned.

Mervis has shown signs of adjusting recently. He homered last weekend in San Francisco and had an RBI single in the Cubs’ 11-3 victory Tuesday against the Pirates. But those hits also came on the heels of a 1-for-26 stretch. After going 0-for-2 on Wednesday, he is hitting .167 with five extra-base hits.

‘‘He’s obviously really talented,’’ Hoyer said. ‘‘But this is the highest level, and it’s hard to adjust here. And he’s working hard to make those adjustments.’’

Mervis’ production in Triple-A suggests he doesn’t have much more to learn at that level. But the Cubs also have used Triple-A as a venue to build hitters’ confidence and get them in rhythm before recalling them.

The Cubs have witnessed plenty of growth in Mervis since he signed with them in 2020 after going unselected in the pandemic-shortened MLB Draft that year. He hit .204 at Single-A Myrtle Beach in his first season in the system before climbing through the ranks with an impressive 36 home runs in 2022.

‘‘He struggled a little bit in the minors and made those adjustments,’’ Hoyer said. ‘‘And I have no doubt he’ll make them up here.’’

Hughes exploring options

Earlier in the year, the Cubs expressed optimism that a revised routine would be enough to manage the recurring inflammation in left-hander Brandon Hughes’ left knee. But when he landed on the 15-day injured list this week, it was clear they would have to re-evaluate that.

‘‘There’s been glimpses of the pitcher he was last year for us,’’ Hoyer said. ‘‘But that’s just been glimpses, and the rest of the time he’s been dealing with some real discomfort. . . . While he may be able to do it — and I think he’s tough and he wants the ball — I also think he hasn’t been as effective.’’

Hoyer said ‘‘everything will be on the table’’ as the Cubs search for solutions. After posting a 3.12 ERA as a rookie and taking on a high-leverage bullpen role in the second half of last season, Hughes has a 7.24 ERA in 17 outings this season.

More injury updates

Left fielder Ian Happ served as the designated hitter Wednesday after leaving the game Tuesday with a tight calf. Manager David Ross said Happ told him the spot on his foot where a pitch hit him Tuesday was more sore than his calf.

‘‘So I think he’s in a good spot,’’ Ross said.

Left-hander Justin Steele’s bullpen session Tuesday went well, Ross said. Steele (strained left forearm) originally was scheduled to throw to batters, but the rain moved the session inside. He is on track to return from the IL to start Saturday.

First baseman Edwin Rios (strained left groin) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and went 2-for-5 as the DH.

