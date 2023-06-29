The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ bunting gaffes negate promising developments vs. Phillies

The Cubs are on a four-game losing streak after being swept by the Phillies.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ bunting gaffes negate promising developments vs. Phillies
Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs bunts in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs bunts in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty

A soft line drive into shallow left-center field isn’t the most crowd-pleasing way to start a rally, but for Cody Bellinger, it got the job done. Two batters later, Jared Young lined the first pitch he saw into the right-field corner for an RBI triple that, at the time, tied the game. 

The sequence proved that the Cubs were on their way to addressing their issues against right-handed pitching by strengthening their left-handed hitting group. But it was only the second inning of what turned into a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. The Cubs extended their skid to four games, a sign that they still have things to figure out if they want to slide into the All-Star break on a positive note. 

“It’s unfortunate,” said starter Kyle Hendricks, who limited the Phillies to three runs in seven innings. “We’d been playing so good. And then even going to London – it was a great trip – but dropping that second one and coming back, it’s just trying to get back in routine and back on our timing. Guys are working through their bodies feeling some different stuff.” 

Along with the physical effects they’re battling after the London Series, a couple mental mistakes killed a pair of potential rallies that could have put the Cubs over the top Thursday. 

“Not our smartest baseball,” manager Davis Ross said. “We’ll be better for it.”

The first gaffe came in the fourth inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Nick Madrigal had a chance to cut the Phillies’ lead to one run. On the first pitch, he squared around for a sneaky bunt and pushed it right to Phillies first baseman Kody Celemens to end the inning.

“Nick just forgot how many outs there were,” Ross said.

The next inning, the Cubs again put runners on first and third. Christopher Morel, who has 13 home runs this year and went 2-for-3 Thursday, laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Nico Hoerner from first to second. 

“I was trying to [drive in a run] and just help the team,” Morel said through an interpreter. 

Instead, Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker retired the next two batters, stranding both runners. 

“Now he knows what’s expected of him,” Ross said. “Three-hole hitter, we want him to bang. But you can see why you love the kid so much, and the way his mind works, and how much he cares about winning. He’s still learning.”

A four-game skid isn’t going to sink the Cubs’ season. An inability to bounce back, however, could. And issues against right-handed hitting was a theme through the team’s May struggles, a stretch they can’t afford to repeat. 

The Cubs roster skews toward the right-handed side, with everyday players like Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki. Their most-used third basemen, Patrick Wisdom and Madrigal, are right-handed.

So, when left-handed Bellinger went on the injured list last month, the Cubs felt his absence. Since his injury, the Cubs were batting .237 against right-handed pitching entering Thursday. By comparison, the team was batting .277 against lefties in that same span. 

The Cubs have seen a shift thanks to a few developments. Ross identified the Cubs’ series in San Francisco, when he shuffled the batting order and put left-handed Mike Tauchman to the top, as a turning point. Tauchman had a .387 OPS entering Thursday. 

Bellinger, after being sidelined for a month, went 2-for-19 in his first six games back. But on Thursday he extended his hitting streak to five games. And this week, the Cubs promoted rookie first baseman Jared Young to the majors, for the second big-league stint of his career and first of the year. 

“Those are going to be important at-bats for us, those left-handed bats, for sure,” Ross said before the game. “We’ve done a nice job against lefties with all the right-handed bats. Things seem to be turning around a little bit from the left side for us.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Jared Young hits his first career home run, shares heartwarming plans for the ball
Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs
Cubs play on despite ‘very unhealthy’ air quality
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
Baseball by the numbers: Despite new rules, hitters are still having a blast
The Latest
Obit_Christine_King_Farris.jpg
Obituaries
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
After the assassination of her brother, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote his legacy — often behind the scenes.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_97958930.jpg
Chicago
Cook County judge removed from ‘judicial duties’ following alleged racist comments and witness tampering
Cook County Judge William Hooks is accused of making racist remarks about Arab American men during a January meeting and improperly contacting prosecutors.
By Mary Norkol
 
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University on Thursday in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Columnists
Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action will cause more harm than good
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas disappoints —again.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Peripheral neuropathy, sometimes referred to simply as neuropathy, refers to symptoms that can arise when certain nerves in the body become damaged.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
A number of diseases and conditions can lead to someone developing peripheral neuropathy. It also can be a side effect of some medical treatments.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
merlin_114352150.jpg
Environment
Unhealthy air is making Chicagoans sick
Three days of poor air quality is sending residents to emergency rooms. But relief may be in sight.
By Brett Chase
 