The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger keeps driving in the runs

With his go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, Bellinger has driven in 19 runs this month

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger keeps driving in the runs
Cody Bellinger

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drives in two runs with a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP

Cody Bellinger gets asked often if his current form is the best he’s felt at the plate since his 2019 MVP season. It’s for good reason, and the Cubs cleanup man is not downplaying how locked in he is right now.

“I feel really good,” Bellinger said. “It’s just the understanding of my body and strength and knowing what I need to do everyday.”

With his go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, Bellinger has driven in 19 runs this month. Even with a week left in July, that is the most runs he’s plated in a month since before his 2020 shoulder injury, when Bellinger drove in 20 that August.

And with two more hits Saturday, Bellinger’s slugging percentage actually dropped to .771 in July. As it stands, that’s his highest slugging percentage in a month since April of—you guessed it—2019, when he slugged .843 and drove in 29.

A pair of singles and an RBI groundout on Saturday displayed how Bellinger’s ability to hit for average and contact have matured since he first emerged as a traditional slugger with an uppercut swing.

“His bat-to-ball skills are pretty elite,” said manager David Ross. “There’s a real skill and an art to those guys who can put the ball in play, hit the ball the other way and protect with two strikes. It makes good things happen.”

Leiter Jr.’s pitchability is his escapability

Furor over umpire Ron Kulpa’s generous strike call on a 3-1 pitch to Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson on Friday, overshadowed how Mark Leiter Jr.’s escape from a bases loaded jam was also a demonstration of why he’s been an effective late-inning relief option.

Like any pitcher worth his salt, Leiter felt he nicked the outside edge on his 3-0 sinker. Then praised his catcher Miguel Amaya for keeping his mitt on the same sightline as the previous pitch to the umpire, obscuring that his 3-1 cutter didn’t dart as far back to the zone.

With an irritated Burleson now worried about a wide zone, Leiter followed with a sinker that started out in the same tunnel of the last pitch that had just earned a strike call, before late movement pushed it even farther out and induced a defensive swing for an easy double play ball.

“If you set up pitches, you have a better chance,” said Leiter. “Maybe he’s looking for that [cutter] that’s coming back, and now he has to protect and can expand [the zone]. That’s part of the game that’s always been here and needs to stay. Pitchability is the biggest factor in baseball.”

Leiter sits low-90s, but with pitchability, movement and sequencing, the 32-year-old touts a career-best 31.5 strikeout rate in a high-leverage role, with a 3.29 ERA after another scoreless eighth inning on Saturday.

A shaky opener

 A first pitch homer from Lars Nootbaar off Michael Fulmer draws attention, but the real benefit of the opener strategy Saturday was supposed to be prodding the Cardinals to stack lefty bats at the top of the order against lefty Drew Smyly.

Instead, the left-handed Nootbaar collected two more hits off Smyly and scored three times total, and lefty slugger Nolan Gorman hit a 445-foot home run, as Smyly was tagged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

“You try to plan some of these things out early that make sense numbers-wise,” Ross said. “Then you’ve got to go play a game, and then the first pitch of the game gets hit out of the ballpark by a lefty.”

Jameson Taillon will make a traditional start Sunday.

 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes expresses gratitude to all in Hall of Fame speech
Shortstop Dansby Swanson gets two hits in return from injured list
Baseball quiz: Weathering the season thus far
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes honors late older brother who sparked Hall of Fame career
Nico Hoerner hopes recent grand slam shows way out of hitting funk
Cody Bellinger’s rebound season makes him attractive trade chip
The Latest
Fai Thompson twirls for fellow fans before Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour outside Soldier Field, Saturday, July 22, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Beyoncé fans show off elaborate outfits ahead of sold out opening night performance at Soldier Field
As rain clouds rolled in, Beyhive members took shelter from the passing storm, many decked out in sparkling cowboy gear for the legendary performer’s Renaissance Tour.
By Violet Miller
 
merlin_101217288.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
To even get consideration from free agent-to-be Jewell Loyd, Sky have work to do
“Every person wants to play in their hometown, whether it’s playing there for college, whatever it is.” said Loyd, who played high school ball at Niles West. “There’s always a different feel. . . . At the same time, I’ve only known the Seattle Storm my whole [WNBA career].’’
By Annie Costabile
 
Ladonna Freidheim, who uses a wheelchair, left, and Jorge Niedas, right, dance the tango at Chicago’s inaugural DisFest on Saturday at the Chicago Cultural Center.
Art
Chicago’s DisFest showcases the wide-ranging work of artists with disabilities
Ladonna Freidheim created DisFest to celebrate dancers, singers, actors and painters whose disabilities can be both visible and invisible.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings at the Green Stage during his band’s Day 2 set at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
Julia Jacklin, Deeper, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Vagabon play Day 2 of Pitchfork amid weather delays, set cancellations
Weather issues wreaked havoc with the schedule at Day 2 of the festival in Union Park.
By Ambar Colón and Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Chinatown, police said.
Crime
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet while riding bike in South Shore
The boy was in the 1900 block of East 67th Street when someone fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 