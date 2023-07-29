Cubs activate Nick Madrigal, option Miles Mastrobuoni

The Cubs activated infielder Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL on Saturday and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A.

Madrigal, who was on a hot streak at the plate before he hurt his hamstring about four weeks ago chasing down a foul ball, slid into the starting lineup Saturday playing third base and batting ninth.

Saturday marked the fourth time the Cubs have optioned Mastrobuoni this season, filling out their bench with whoever’s bat is hot at the time. In this latest stint, he hit .324 and logged four stolen bases and a home run.

“Sometimes there’s just an odd man out in roster construction and moves and things,” Ross said. “Did a really nice job. He’ll be back and help us win a lot of games.”

Players can only be optioned five times in a season. After that, they have to be put on outright waivers to be sent down to the minor leagues.