The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs activate Nick Madrigal, option Miles Mastrobuoni

The Cubs announced the moves Saturday morning, before their game against the Cardinals was delayed by rain.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs activate Nick Madrigal, option Miles Mastrobuoni
The Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL on Saturday.

The Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL on Saturday.

AP Photos

The Cubs activated infielder Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL on Saturday and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A. 

Madrigal, who was on a hot streak at the plate before he hurt his hamstring about four weeks ago chasing down a foul ball, slid into the starting lineup Saturday playing third base and batting ninth. 

Saturday marked the fourth time the Cubs have optioned Mastrobuoni this season, filling out their bench with whoever’s bat is hot at the time. In this latest stint, he hit .324 and logged four stolen bases and a home run.

“Sometimes there’s just an odd man out in roster construction and moves and things,” Ross said. “Did a really nice job. He’ll be back and help us win a lot of games.” 

Players can only be optioned five times in a season. After that, they have to be put on outright waivers to be sent down to the minor leagues. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Cubs’ David Ross on 3-2 win vs. Cardinals: ‘We don’t win that game early in the season’
How Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay’s infamous celebrations are tied to a grounded approach
Mike Tauchman robs home run to save Cubs’ win vs. Cardinals, extend streak
Trip to St. Louis provides opportunity, perspective for Cubs as trade deadline nears
The Latest
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus celebrating with players during the game against the Dolphins.
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears edge rushers
Eberflus and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher, either via free agency or trade, before Week 1.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Justin Fields running with the ball in practice Saturday.
Bears
Next phase of Bears training camp will be telling for QB Justin Fields
The progress he has made on making quick decisions under pressure should be evident once the Bears increase the intensity starting Monday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ogilvie Transportation Center, pictured in 2014.
Crime
SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center
Around 9:15 a.m., a witness inside the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street found a shell casing inside, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Jaquan Brisker: It’s been great to see Damar Hamlin thrive
Brisker has been friends with him since the eighth grade. Both are from the Pittsburgh area.
By Patrick Finley
 
IMG_0943__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears CB Kyler Gordon embracing his Spidey senses
One day after defensive coordinator Alan Williams invoked cornerback Kyler Gordon’s nickname, the Bears cornerback walked into Halas Hall in character.
By Patrick Finley
 