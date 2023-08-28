The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Good starting point’: Cubs’ Ian Happ finding rhythm at the plate

Happ homered in his first at-bat Monday against the Brewers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘Good starting point’: Cubs’ Ian Happ finding rhythm at the plate
Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score on a two run RBI double by Cody Bellinger #24 (not pictured) in the ninth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score on a two run RBI double by Cody Bellinger #24 (not pictured) in the ninth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Getty

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ didn’t sugar coat his self-evaluation over the weekend in Pittsburgh. 

“It comes and goes,” he said when asked if he’s been locked in at the plate lately. “I’ve had some good at-bats, I’ve hit some balls hard right at people – there’s been a lot of that. A little bit frustrating. I’m not getting on base as much as I want in the last few weeks. Been walking a lot before that, so that’s normalized a little bit.”

In four games in Pittsburgh, however, he went 5-for-16 (.313) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. 

Then, he hit a solo home run in his first at-bat against the Brewers on Monday.

“Just having better at-bats, feeling better controlling the strike zone a little bit,” Happ said. “And it’s a good starting point.”

Happ has been able to settle in with the consistency of batting third every game. And manager David Ross’ lineup decisions reveal something about his approach to player management.

Ross has leveraged rest days to help players including Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki out of ruts. But Happ hasn’t looked as lost at the plate as Suzuki did when Ross put him in a temporary platoon earlier this month. Suzuki has been on a hot streak since reclaiming his everyday role. 

Ross also knows how much Happ, a former utility player, values consistency in his position and spot in the batting order. Happ leads the team in games, making his 128th appearance on Monday against the Brewers. So, even though Happ entered Monday batting .241, Ross has penciled his name into the three-hole 103 times.

“He’s as consistent of an at-bat as I think we have on our team,” Ross said. “And I mean that in a fact of, when he’s scuffling, when he’s going well, when he’s hitting for power, when he’s getting on base, you don’t see a change in the consistent consistency in the at-bat.”

Ross also spoke highly of Happ’s veteran presence and ability to get on base in front of Cody Bellinger, the Cubs’ best hitter this season. Bellinger entered Monday with 53 RBI in his last 50 games.

Ross pointed out that the Cubs have scored the most runs in MLB since the All-Star break (252 entering Monday).

“There’s a lot of things that you can look at from a lineup standpoint,” Ross said. “But since we’ve been going well, Ian’s been in the three hole. … Why would I mess with that?” 

Stroman evaluation

Starter Marcus Stroman was in Chicago on Monday for further medical evaluation. He’s been at his home in Tampa recovering from a fracture in his rib cartilage. He was diagnosed with the injury two weeks ago, days before he was set to return from the 15-day IL (right hip inflammation).

The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom free before he resumes baseball activities. 

Injury update

Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes threw a live batting practice session at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Arizona on Monday, representing the next step in his throwing progression.

Hughes underwent a surgical debridement on his left knee in late June, a cleanup procedure that was much less serious than the knee surgery originally planned for the reliever. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks’ strong major-league debut no guarantee of what’s to come
‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs’ offense
Cubs envision battery of Jordan Wicks and Miguel Amaya as ‘a big part of our future’
Cubs put reliever Michael Fulmer on IL with strained right forearm
Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks ‘ready for the moment’ in major-league debut, retires 15 straight in victory vs. Pirates
Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks already showing maturity beyond his years
The Latest
Pedestrians walk by the headquarters of the National Association of Realtors at 430 N. Michigan Ave.
Business
President of Chicago-based National Association of Realtors quits after reports of sexual harassment
Kenny Parcell resigned from his post after The New York Times reported several women had accused him of sexual harassment such as forced physical contact and sending inappropriate messages.
By David Roeder
 
The section where a shooting occurred the night before, during a game between the White Sox and Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
Possibility of gun fired inside ballpark “terrifying,” White Sox player rep says
“That’s crazy, to think that is a possibility,” White Sox’ Aaron Bummer said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_28_at_3.10.47_PM.png
Sports
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks’ strong major-league debut no guarantee of what’s to come
Baseball by the Numbers: His first game Saturday was impressive, to be sure, but it still was only one game.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Northwestern interim football coach David Braun isn’t allowing players to meet the media before Sunday’s season opener at Rutgers.
College Sports
Northwestern interim coach David Braun has a funny way of showing ‘transparency’
Six days before the Wildcats’ opener at Rutgers, Braun explained — poorly — that he was taking the completely unusual step of barring players from interviews during a game week.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A Hawaiian flag and crosses honor the victims killed in a recent wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. Experts say climate change played a role in the disaster.
Columnists
Some leaders refuse to ‘measure what matters’ when it comes to climate crisis
People in frontline communities flooded by more intense storms, choked by industrial pollution and scorched by wildfires always come out on the short end.
By Ben Jealous
 