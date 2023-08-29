The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman reevaluated in Chicago, continuing with light activity

Notes: Expanded rosters go into effect at the end of the week.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 31, 2023, in Chicago. He hasn't pitched in a game since.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman’s reevaluation Monday in Chicago revealed that the fracture in his rib cartilage is healing, but it didn’t provide a concrete timeline for his return. 

Stroman is cleared to continue with light activity, which the Cubs hope will help support his progression whenever he eventually ramps up in a throwing program. 

“Where it goes from here now is the real important thing,” manager David Ross said Tuesday. “Let’s check back in, in a week or so and see where we’re at from there. But right now, he’s feeling better, it’s healing, and he’s able to do more than the initial few days – it was apparently pretty painful.”

Stroman last pitched in a game about a month ago, with persistent inflammation in his right hip affecting his mechanics even before then. Just when he was ready to return from 15 days on the IL, he was diagnosed with the rib cartilage injury. 

“Marcus is as strong and hardworking and put together as probably anybody that you could think in [coming] back from that,” Ross said when discussing the factors affecting Stroman’s timeline. “Probably what he’s able to tolerate, when he starts to do work, how much it affects him, and is he effective? He wasn’t wasn’t very effective before he went on [the IL], so getting back and being good is also part of the equation.”

Expanded rosters incoming 

September roster expansion goes into effect at the end of the week, providing the Cubs with reinforcements.

“We’re consistently looking for ways to both develop our players and also help our major-league team at the same time,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said Tuesday. “And sometimes those things dovetail perfectly. Other times they don’t. So I don’t think we want to let September 1 necessarily dictate that decision-making.”

As noted in the Sun-Times last week, prospects Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alexander Canario and Yonathan Perlaza are among the position players the Cubs have discussed in conversations about September call-ups. Left-handers Luke Little and Brendon Little have also put themselves in the conversation on the pitching side. 

Players must be in the organization before Sept. 1 to be eligible for postseason rosters, which makes it an important date for signings and waiver claims. But teams have flexibility through injury replacements to add players who aren’t on the 40-man roster by Sept. 1 to postseason rosters.

Injury updates

On Monday, the Cubs medical staff also evaluated reliever Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain).

When Fulmer first went on the 15-day IL late last week, Ross was hopeful the veteran right-hander would only need a minimum stint to bounce back. Fulmer recovered quickly enough that the team determined he didn’t need to undergo imaging. He’s set to resume throwing in a few days. 

Right-hander Nick Burdi (appendectomy), whose rehab progression was paused when he experienced right ulnar nerve irritation in recent weeks, is set to resume throwing in a couple days. He’s been on the IL since late May.  

