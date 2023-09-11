Cubs plan to call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong: reports
Crow-Armstrong has a slash line of .283/.365/.511 with 20 homers and 82 RBIs at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season.
The Cubs will call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and activate him before Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, according to reports from ESPN and MLB.com.
The Cubs acquired outfielder Crow-Armstrong from the Mets in the 2021 deal that sent Javier Baez to New York. Crow-Armstrong has a slash line of .283/.365/.511 with 20 homers and 82 RBIs at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season.
Crow-Armstrong hit a grand slam while going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored on Sunday in Iowa’s 9-3 win over Omaha.
