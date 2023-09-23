The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Julian Merryweather cleans up his mess after Tommy Hottovy’s visit

Until Merryweather was able to escape his bases-loaded jam, sealing a scoreless inning in an eventual 6-3 win, the litany of reliever injury updates Saturday were top of mind.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Julian Merryweather cleans up his mess after Tommy Hottovy’s visit
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Julian Merryweather spun sliders to strike out Brenton Doyle and Charlie Blackmon with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Julian Merryweather was teetering through the eighth, loading the bases with a ringing double sandwiched by two walks. 

Coming off a blowup outing in his last appearance and setting a new career high in innings with every out, the effort to preserve a one-run lead in the latest must-win affair for the Cubs’ playoff hopes was a situation worth pitching coach Tommy Hottovy’s intervention.

“Mechanically, Tommy identified some things and went out and talked to him and tried to look at where his misses were,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “To lock that back in was big for us. We’re going to need him to be what he’s been for us all year.”

Until Merryweather was able to spin sliders to strike out Brenton Doyle and Charlie Blackmon, sealing a scoreless escape for an eventual 6-3 win, the litany of reliever injury updates Saturday morning were top of mind.

Adbert Alzolay played catch after the first bullpen session of his forearm strain rehab process the day before, preserving hope for a return in the final weekend. Brad Boxberger hit the injured list with a forearm strain again, ending his regular season at a minimum. Michael Fulmer won’t be eligible to return from the same injury until the season’s final days. Keegan Thompson was recalled to take Boxberger’s spot, but can’t be expected to factor into high-leverage.

Javier Assad earned plaudits for four scoreless innings that rescued a shaky return to the rotation for Marcus Stroman, effectively serving as the bulk pitcher. The state of the Cubs bullpen is such that Ross will immediately pivot to using him however is needed in relief.

“We’ve just got to be ready,” Assad said through interpreter. “We’ve just got to make sure that we stay healthy and we stay ready for whatever situation.”

On Saturday, that included José Cuas recording his first save in a Cubs uniform. Expect more of the same.

“It’s definitely a different formula than we worked with early on,” Ross said. “Guys are going to have to step up.”

Unintentional fuel

Ross texted Pirates manager Derek Shelton Friday night, following a wave of response to his Thursday comment that Pittsburgh was “not a good team.”

“Frustrated after a game, but have got a ton of respect for every team we play, not just Pittsburgh,” Ross said, praising the work of the Pirates coaching staff. “I was more talking about us and how we played.”

The Pirates’ current opponents are chasing the Cubs in the Wild Card race, so Ross will sleep well if he winds up motivating them.

“Hopefully they use my words and kick the crap out of the Reds.”

Mastrobuoni hitting in a pinch

A run of starts at third base could end Sunday for Miles Mastrobuoni, with Jeimer Candelario on the mend. If so, the 27-year-old utilityman ended it by going 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base leading to an eighth inning insurance run.

After over-stressing over results amid sporadic playing time earlier, simplifying his mechanics and approach has keyed Mastrobuoni’s 8-for-15 stretch with four runs scored in as many games.

“I’ve really done a pretty good job of staying on the fastball, and reacting to everything else,” Mastrobuoni said. “Hit some off-speed pitches hard the past couple of days. The thing that’s been good for me is I haven’t been looking for those. It’s understanding to trust myself, trust my swing.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman ended up starting against the Rockies Saturday
Think I can’t come up with a pop quiz about pop culture and baseball? Think again
Wrigley Field concession workers authorize strike
Cubs manager David Ross says Marcus Stroman will start Saturday vs. Rockies
Cubs get back on track in playoff push by taking care of business vs. NL-worst Rockies
Kyle Hendricks is showing he could repeat this season — he should do it with Cubs
The Latest
Lincoln Park’s Cam Toussaint (2) passes the ball against Senn at Winnemac Stadium.
High School Football
Rising Lincoln Park beats Senn to remain unbeaten
The Lions stayed perfect and became IHSA playoff-eligible by shutting out Senn 28-0 Saturday at Winnemac Stadium.
By Mike Clark
 
Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Chicago.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Marcus Stroman ended up starting against the Rockies Saturday
Stroman allowed three runs in three innings in his first start back from the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
White_Sox_Red_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox
White Sox defeat Red Sox 1-0 in steady rain at Fenway Park
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lukas Reichel takes a shot in April.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel feels ready for Blackhawks breakout: ‘It’s going to be the year’
After two years of bouncing between the NHL and AHL, Reichel is set to be a full-time center with the Hawks this season. He’ll need to continue improving his defensive and faceoff abilities, but his production late last season — 15 points in 23 games — set an encouraging pace.
By Ben Pope
 
Barrington’s Dillon Fitzpatrick (12) runs against Fremd.
High School Football
Dillon Fitzpatrick’s 220 rushing yards beat Fremd on a difficult, emotional day for Barrington
Barrington leaned on running back Dillon Fitzpatrick in the 13-7 win against the Vikings.
By Michael O’Brien
 